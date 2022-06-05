Shakira reassures fans on ambulance photos | Entertainment

Shakira reassured fans after posting photos of her sitting in an ambulance.
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer sparked concerns on Friday (03.06.22) – a day before announcing she had split from longtime partner Gerard Pique – after Hola! The magazine published photos of the 45-year-old beauty in tears in the passenger seat of an emergency services vehicle near her home in Barcelona, which they say were taken on May 28, but she has now explained that doctors were called after his 90-year-old father. -year-old William Mebarak Chadid, had had a “bad fall”.
She tweeted: “Guys, I’m very worried I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. Just wanted to let you know that these pictures are from last weekend (28th) when my dad sadly had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is now recovering.”
Shakira also shared a photo of herself hugging her dad, who had a bandage over his eye, and asked fans to direct their concern at him, rather than her.
She added, “Please send him all your best wishes and thank you all, as always, for all your loving support.”
Shakira’s clarification came hours after she and Gerard – who have sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven – ended their 11-year relationship.
The couple said in a joint statement: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We request privacy at this time for the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and your respect.”
The ‘Whenever, Wherever’ hitmaker and Gerard, 35, first met on the set of his music video for ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, which was the official theme song for the FIFA World Cup. FIFA 2010 in South Africa.
The Colombian pop star claimed earlier this year that she and Gerard disagreed on punctuality, which led to arguments between the two.
Shakira said: “My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait for me for so long. He is tired of waiting.
“Because Colombian time is not the same as Catalan time, Spanish time.”
