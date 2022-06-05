‘Melrose Place’ actor Marlboro Man, 62, had COVID





Brad Johnson, who went from portraying the Marlboro man in cigarette spots to film and TV roles including Steven Spielbergs Always and Melrose Place, has died. He was 62 years old. Johnson died Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas of complications from COVID-19, his longtime rep Lou Pitt confirmed to USA TODAY. His death became more widely known in June. Johnson starred opposite Holly Hunter in 1989’s Always, a remake of a 1943 film (A Guy Named Joe) about fire pilots. He again played a pilot in the 2000 religious doomsday thriller Left Behind, starring Kirk Cameron, and was in its two sequels. He worked regularly on television, notably in the recurring role of Dr. Dominick OMalley on Melrose Place; Rough Riders, Soldier of Fortune, Inc. and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Bo Hopkins obituary:‘American Graffiti’ and ‘Wild Bunch’ actor dies at 84 Johnson was born in October 1959 to parents Grove, a horse trainer, and Virginia, in Tucson, Arizona. After riding in rodeos as a youth, he began his professional rodeo career in 1984 and was discovered by a movie scout, according to a family biography. His work as an actor and as Marlboro Man, one of the brand’s successors, brought Johnson and his wife, Laurie, to California. They eventually moved their family to a ranch in New Mexico and the mountains of Colorado before settling in North Texas. He sold real estate on a ranch there. Ronnie Hawkins obituary:Patron of Canadian rock and mentor to The Band, dies at 87 Although he loved the cowboy and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before him in every way and they know they couldn’t have been blessed with a better husband and father, his family said in a statement provided by his agent, Linda McAlister. Although he was taken too soon, he lived his life to the fullest, they said. Johnson’s survivors include his wife of 35 years as well as their children Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth and William, and Johnson’s stepmother, Teresa Johnson. Contributor: USA TODAY The original Marlboro Man dies:Robert Norris, who never smoked, died at 90

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2022/06/05/brad-johnson-melrose-place-actor-malboro-man-dies-covid/7522465001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos