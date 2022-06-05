



In a preview of what could be next tiger kingthere has been a surprising twist in the banana saga of tonkathe chimpanzee and film actor. rolling stone reported that the famous great ape, seen in films like George of the Jungle and Buddy1997 was a big year for chimpanzee cinemas, indeed, alive, despite being declared dead by their owner a year ago. It turns out that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is embroiled in a long battle with Tonka’s current guardian. Tonia Haddix, and made a documentary about the case. The organization is working to have Tonka and other monkeys in Haddix’s care transferred to a sanctuary in Florida. In what appears to be an attempt to render that effort moot, Haddix told the courts that Brendan FraserThe former co-star of s had died last year and was cremated. In fact, Tonka is still alive and living in Haddix’s Missouri home with a 60-inch TV, an iPad-like interactive touchscreen device, and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day among a few close friends of Haddix. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. When Haddix was questioned by rolling stone about apparently lying under oath, she said, Honey, I’ve been held in contempt of court three times, she said. I paid $50 a day [in fines]. I went through the mill. I’m sure there will be a prison sentence in all this. Do I care? No I do not care. It’s because it’s about this kid. As long as this kid is safe, I don’t care about anything down there. Tonka’s journey from Hollywood to comeback has been a curious one. He was previously at the now-defunct Missouri Primate Foundation, which was accused by PETA of violating the Endangered Species Act. PETA continued the organization and, in 2017, Alan Cummingwho worked with Tonka on the film BuddyPosted A declaration who read [Tonka and I]developed a very close camaraderie during the months we filmed. At the end of the shoot, his coaches let him groom me. It was a special friendship that I will always cherish. I was hoping to see Tonka the following year at the film’s premiere, but was told he was no longer manageable and had been retired to Palm Springs. For the past 20 years, I’ve imagined him living out his post-Hollywood years in a sprawling sanctuary. He continued that [Tonka] is unable to have complex social relationships with other chimpanzees and has no meaningful access to the outdoors for running, climbing or playing. Earlier this year, Cumming, who didn’t believe Tonka was actually dead, offered a $10,000 bounty to anyone who could find her former co-star. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

