Entertainment
Marvel Actor John Walker Excited About MCU Return
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not appear on everyone’s favorite Marvel Studios Disney+ entries, but it was the birthplace of the next Captain America so it was still a big deal. With Steve Rogers gone, it was time for Sam Wilson to pick up the slack and carry on his legacy. However, among the problems of this trip was John Walker, who was named a new Star-Spangled Hero by the US government. Obviously, after a disgrace, he lost the shield and the title of hero Anthony Mackies.
This left him in the perfect place for Julia Louis-Dreyfus Val to recruit him into whatever operation she has going on. Her operation remains a mystery, but when recruiting John Walker, she felt he needed a rebrand: US Agent.
So what’s next for the character? When will fans see him reappear? While those questions don’t yet have answers, at the very least, the man behind the anti-hero is completely up for more.
Agent American actor excited for more MCU
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the FX limited series Under the banner of heavenWyatt Russell was asked if he would like to have a crossover with his co-star, Andrew Garfield, in the Marvel Universe.
Wyatt responded sternly Of course, while adding how [hed] crossbreed with everyone they tell [him] TO DO [one] with:
Sure. I’ll let you introduce that to Kevin Feige. If you come to Marvel, you can go pitch this to Kevin Feige and see if he likes it. I will crossover with anyone they tell me to crossover with.
The actor went on to say how [he] really [enjoys] play the character and that he hopes to be able to again in the future:
I really enjoy playing the character, and my experience working with Marvel has been an incredible working and collaborating experience, working with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Kari Skogland. The teams they have there are amazing. That’s why they do great things. So every time I have the opportunity or hear about the possibility of reprising a character or working for Marvel again, it’s very exciting because the people are wonderful. So hopefully I can do it again. We will see.
When will the US agent return?
US Agent and Andrew Garfields Spider-Man certainly aren’t the most natural team-ups. It’s safe to say that one of the few situations that could bring these two together would be Secret Wars.
After all, John Walker has plenty of other places to go and storylines to tackle before he encounters multiversal variations of MCU heroes.
The last time the public saw him, he had just gotten his rebranding from Julia Louis-Dreyfus Val. Fans have yet to understand the reason for all of this. What is his mysterious boss up to? And what team is she building?
It’s unclear when US Agent will return to the MCU. If it didn’t happen by the time Anthony Mackies Captain America 4 rolls, it’s a safe bet that the adventure to come will be an opportunity for him to shine again. After all, fans are eager to find out what Walker has been up to.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+, and Captain America 4 doesn’t have a release window yet.
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/marvel-john-walker-mcu-return-actor
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- In response to Chinese attempts to destabilize the region, Anthony Albanese makes an essential trip to Indonesia. June 5, 2022
- Expresso Bollywood report on Asit Sen’s “Safar” June 5, 2022
- College Football World Responds to Michigan’s Rivalry Gift June 5, 2022
- Jet2 boss’ frustration over UK job market and Brexit amid airport chaos June 5, 2022
- Bike fun returns to Greater Victoria’s trio of creekside parks – Vancouver Island Free Daily June 5, 2022