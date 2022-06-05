Marvel Actor John Walker Excited About MCU Return

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not appear on everyone’s favorite Marvel Studios Disney+ entries, but it was the birthplace of the next Captain America so it was still a big deal. With Steve Rogers gone, it was time for Sam Wilson to pick up the slack and carry on his legacy. However, among the problems of this trip was John Walker, who was named a new Star-Spangled Hero by the US government. Obviously, after a disgrace, he lost the shield and the title of hero Anthony Mackies.

This left him in the perfect place for Julia Louis-Dreyfus Val to recruit him into whatever operation she has going on. Her operation remains a mystery, but when recruiting John Walker, she felt he needed a rebrand: US Agent.

So what’s next for the character? When will fans see him reappear? While those questions don’t yet have answers, at the very least, the man behind the anti-hero is completely up for more.

Agent American actor excited for more MCU

wonder

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the FX limited series Under the banner of heavenWyatt Russell was asked if he would like to have a crossover with his co-star, Andrew Garfield, in the Marvel Universe.

Wyatt responded sternly Of course, while adding how [hed] crossbreed with everyone they tell [him] TO DO [one] with:

Sure. I’ll let you introduce that to Kevin Feige. If you come to Marvel, you can go pitch this to Kevin Feige and see if he likes it. I will crossover with anyone they tell me to crossover with.

The actor went on to say how [he] really [enjoys] play the character and that he hopes to be able to again in the future:

I really enjoy playing the character, and my experience working with Marvel has been an incredible working and collaborating experience, working with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Kari Skogland. The teams they have there are amazing. That’s why they do great things. So every time I have the opportunity or hear about the possibility of reprising a character or working for Marvel again, it’s very exciting because the people are wonderful. So hopefully I can do it again. We will see.

When will the US agent return?

US Agent and Andrew Garfields Spider-Man certainly aren’t the most natural team-ups. It’s safe to say that one of the few situations that could bring these two together would be Secret Wars.

After all, John Walker has plenty of other places to go and storylines to tackle before he encounters multiversal variations of MCU heroes.

The last time the public saw him, he had just gotten his rebranding from Julia Louis-Dreyfus Val. Fans have yet to understand the reason for all of this. What is his mysterious boss up to? And what team is she building?

It’s unclear when US Agent will return to the MCU. If it didn’t happen by the time Anthony Mackies Captain America 4 rolls, it’s a safe bet that the adventure to come will be an opportunity for him to shine again. After all, fans are eager to find out what Walker has been up to.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+, and Captain America 4 doesn’t have a release window yet.