COLUMN: New York Invasive Species Awareness Week





We can all influence the introduction, spread and management of invasive species. Learn more by attending this year’s New York Invading Species Awareness Week, June 6-12. An invasive species is a non-native plant, animal or other organism that can invade natural areas and spread. Activities such as trade, travel and tourism can increase the spread of invasive species. We can unknowingly spread invasive species through our clothes when we walk or hike. Even more invasive species are deliberately introduced as pets, ornamental plants or for recreational purposes. Invasive species are one of the greatest threats to native plants, animals and our quality of life. It is imperative to get involved. Education The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) website provides information on invasive species, including educational activities at www.dec.ny.gov. The website features a documentary “Uninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species” that highlights species threatening New York and includes innovative ways the state is combating these threats. PRISM NYDEC works with eight partnerships for regional invasive species management organizations. In central New York, we belong to the St. Lawrence East of Lake Ontario PRISM, or SLELO. PRISMs coordinate how to deal with invasive species in their areas, including the training of volunteer citizen scientists. Consider volunteering. Visit the SLELO website at https://www.sleloinvasives.org/learn/volunteer/ for more information. New invasive species on the radar The spotted lanternfly and Asian jumping worms are the latest threats to New York. Jumping worms have been attracting attention lately. These worms are known for their “crazy wriggling” behavior. Unlike ordinary earthworms, jumping worms alter the structure and chemistry of the soil in our forests by consuming essential organic matter that provides nutrients to plants. There is no method of controlling jumping worms; however, you can prevent their spread. Learn more about jumping worms by visiting http://cceoneida.com/environment/invasive-nuisance-species/invasive-pests/jumping-worm. Alternatives to invasive plants Many plants that were once considered good landscape plants are now considered invasive because they have escaped our natural environment and compete with native species. They can reduce food and shelter for native wildlife, including pollinators. Instead of butterfly bushes, which are considered invasive, plant native spirea (Clethra alnifolia) or blazing star (Liatris spicata). Both the burning bush and the Japanese barberry are on the New York State Invasive Plant List. Burning bushes can escape your yard, invade natural areas and outcompete native habitats. Consider the native black chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa) or highbush blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum) instead. Instead of Japanese barberry, plant native winter holly (Ilex verticillata). Studies have shown that Japanese barberry may actually harbor more ticks while still being an invasive species. Learn more about invasive plants and suggestions on what to plant in their place by visiting the NYSDEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/plantwise.pdf. Become a volunteer citizen scientist, report invasive species sites and help spread the word, not just during Invasive Species Awareness Week, but every day you’re out or in the garden. Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County: Home and garden questions can be emailed to [email protected] or call 315-736-3394, press 1 then ext. 333. Leave the name and number of your question. Questions are answered weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also visit: http://cceoneida.com/ or call 315-736-3394, press 1 then ext. 100.

