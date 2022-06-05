Kishwar Desai | Queens Platinum Jubilee takes a Bollywood twist before ending

The sun may set on the British Empire, but never on Queen Elizabeth II. Given the unpredictable UK weather, we had raincoats and umbrellas ready for any eventuality, but for the past few days, on Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, the four-day holiday has seen almost uninterrupted sunshine! It added to the joyous atmosphere as the nations favorite great-grandmother stepped out dressed in pastel blue waving to the crowds from Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony surrounded by her family.

Somehow, no matter what, even in the face of the most serious personal problems (captured in excruciating detail in soap operas like The Crown), she led the nation with grace and dignity. Believing it was her duty, she was at the helm for 70 years and her popularity has certainly soared far above that of any elected prime minister.

And so, like any other Londoner, we were mesmerized by the events so carefully choreographed to congratulate her. The streets were full of holidaymakers from all over the world to celebrate it, indeed many of those from out of town were camping all along the south bank, or as close to the palace as possible, just for revenge. a fleeting glimpse of the Royals, especially Lilibet as she was once called.

Perhaps one of the most exciting moments was flying over London, what are the planes flying in formation that make even those unmoved by the spectacle and pomp feel a bit giddy?

And yes, there was speculation about the Jubilee role to be played by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their own Lilibet (named after the Queen) who cleverly and coincidentally (as only happens on TV soap operas ) turned one this week. So they had brought her with them to meet her great-grandmother. And so, a remarkable healing was organized within the family.

While Prince Harry and Meghan weren’t seen on The Balcony, and forced to sit at a distance even at St Paul’s Cathedral, it was obvious the ice had melted and perhaps the two Californians were finally forgiven.

However, interestingly, the spotlight eventually started to shift to the next generation and, as the Queen was unable to attend some events, it was Prince Charles and Camilla who were able to fly the flag. And the good news for Charles is that, despite all the early mistrust, the country seems to have accepted him and Camilla.

But above all, there was a parade of glorious hats and dresses and we have to discuss what Princess Catherine and Meghan were wearing, as they were closely examined on the only public occasion they were seen almost together, at the Saint Paul’s cathedral. While Kate wore a primrose yellow dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead, Meghan donned an elegant pale Dior, a designer who was a favorite of the mother-in-law she never knew Diana. Their hats matched the outfits and unlike the lady they were celebrating, there were no handbags. (The queen never appears without one.)

However, the only person who was not greeted with ecstatic cheers as he entered St. Paul’s Cathedral was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alas! He was booed quite loudly when he walked in with his wife Carrie.

And the only person who didn’t attend anything at all was Prince Andrew, who was sick with Covid and who in any case was probably going to be pushed into the background even more than Harry and Meghan. People haven’t forgotten his friendship with alleged sex offender Epstein.

And then, of course, there was the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace with singers like Diana Ross, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran and songwriters like Andrew Lloyd Weber which drew at least 22,000 people and provided a story of pop music’s past. present.

So, the Jubilee gave loads to every generation and while the media was full of Queens contribution to the world, many simply took the opportunity to enjoy the incredible weather and the wonderful atmosphere. For four glorious days we all forgot about the cost of living crisis, Partygate and yes even the wars raging in other parts of the world.

Carefully, the organizers had ensured that there were enough memorabilia and historical material to view and experience, especially on Sunday which had a four-act performance. This included not only the 260-year-old golden carriage that also took the Queen 70 years ago to her coronation, but also national treasures such as Sir Cliff Richard and chef Heston Blumenthal, as well as 500 vintage cars and puppets . While Indian themes were mostly absent from the celebration so far, on Sunday we saw an enduring sari and plenty of Bollywood-type dancing inspired by the Queen’s wedding to Prince Philip.

Indians turned out at 6,000 street parties across the country. Which made me wonder if we’ve had a difficult relationship with the UK, a contested history, but should we have celebrated his reign more prominently or is it still too much about the Empire? Hmmm

End of