Sixers’ Tobias Harris speaks out on Hollywood Star: Certified

Getty Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and center Boban Marjanovic

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is one of many NBA players featured in the new movie “Hustle” is set to hit Netflix on June 8. Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout for the Sixers in the film, which was shot on location in Philadelphia.

Sandler sporadically released trailers while hitting the interview circuit. The Hollywood star recently sat down with Kevin Garnett to talk about what went into the making of the movie, including a hilarious scene involving Harris. Apparently Sandler held his own in a 5v5 battle.

“These guys, they were just nice”, Sandler told Garnett. “I just gave myself little passes. Drawn [Young] gave me one, we were playing 5v5, a lot of guys were there, Tobias [Harris] and Boban [Marjanović], they were cool. They let me have the ball, I hit a shot, it was the most shaky arms I’ve ever had shooting.

“I don’t know why I was so nervous. I was like not jumping that Trae pass. They were very cool and then you know what was great about it we played the game and it went well and I hit a shot and in the back of my head I thought the game was over but then I was like, ‘Okay, we’re playing another one?’ I saw their faces like, ‘Look, we made one, calm down and let us play full speed ahead.’ I was like, maybe I shouldn’t be there because they were just playing half-speed. They were warming up. »

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Harris is the subject of constant trade rumors

Harris’ name has appeared in a slew of trade rumors so far this offseason. The Sixers could free up a ton of salary cap space by moving his $180 million contract.

Proposed launderer’s report send Harris to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley. These two guys would “lengthen their rotation,” according to Zach Buckley. And Beverley’s “competitive fire” could help solve the team’s problem with mental toughness.

Report: NBA executives ‘speculating’ what potential Tobias Harris trades might look like in the offseason https://t.co/scR0bCSIEw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2022

Another hypothetical trade, via Launderer’s Report, the Sixers send Harris and Matisse Thybulle to the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins.

“More would have to be added to the exchange to meet wage-matching requirements, but that would be the basis of the trade,” Buckley wrote. “While a Collins-vs.-Harris debate might come down to the eye of the beholder, the fact that Philly can get similar production from the 4th spot on at a fraction of the cost might be too good to pass up. .”

Improving Philadelphia’s “mental toughness”

Harris was the first person to denounce Philly’s “mental toughness” after their Game 6 loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals. His teammates, including Joel Embiid, did not deny it. They’d like to see the Sixers nab some hard-nosed veterans this offseason, guys like PJ Tucker and Patrick Beverley top that list. Time will tell what will happen.

“We put our heads down too much, our body language was shitty at times and we needed that to be better throughout this series,” Harris said after Game 6“And I think that hurt us on this series – our mental toughness certainly hurt us compared to this group.

“And they did a lot of things to challenge that, like the hustle and bustle play 50-50 basketballs like everything – physics by them too. We had to be better as a collective group to keep our heads together and just fight and go back, and I don’t think we did a great job of that.