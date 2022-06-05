WXWC4 Pro Wrestling Returns to Sunbury June 17 | New





SUNBURY The sounds of body slams, chair slams, back drops and the voice of a special guest referee from the Shikellamy School District will fill the Sunbury rink as WXWC4 pro wrestling returns to the city on June 17th. Slated to make appearances are former World Wrestling Entertainment superstars Ricardo Rodriguez and Virgil, former WWE Hall of Famer Million Dollar Man bodyguard Ted Dibiase, as well as Headshrinker Samu, who just signed a contract with the WWE as part of the corporate legends group. . However, the star of the evening will be Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mary Murphy Kahn, who will be on hand as a guest referee for WXWC4, and she has promised to referee a match right in the middle. It’s going to be a fun night out in Sunbury and we’re all looking forward to being back in town to see friends and family,” said Samu Anoai, owner of WXWC4. We are also very happy to have our guest referee in the building as I hear she is tough but fair so there should be no shenanigans when she makes her debut. Fans will be able to meet and greet Rodriguez, who spent nearly 10 years in WWE as a commentator and personal announcer for former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio. Virgil, who is best known as the hired bodyguard, also represented members of the New World Order back in the days of World Championship Wrestling, where he scouted for stars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Goldberg and several others at the late 90’s and early. 2000s. Other wrestlers at the event will include MLW star Lance The Future Anoai, TNA 187 superstar The Jersey Devil and several others. We want everyone to come out and enjoy the night and meet the superstars who will be there,” Anoai said. Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he would also be there to protect Murphy Kahn. I’m thrilled that WXWC4 is coming back to provide that entertainment, he said. Last year was a blast for all kids and adults and you don’t want to miss it. I’ll be there to make sure Dr. Murphy Kaun is safe. A special yard sale will also be held on the rink grounds throughout the day and during the event with items provided by the Sunbury Fire Police who are raising funds for the equipment. The garage sale is free for everyone. The Sunbury Pool will also be open all day, and wrestlers can pop in periodically to sign autographs and take photos. Tickets are $15 for the fight and are available at the Americus Hose Co., 100 Linden St. The event starts at 7 p.m., but the doors will open at 5 p.m. for a special meet-and-greet for fans to get autographs and photos.

