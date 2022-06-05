Shershaah steals the show as Bollywood Oscars return

ABU DHABI (AFP) – War movie Shershaah has won Best Picture and Best Director as Bollywood’s Oscars returned for the first time since the pandemic began with a singing awards ceremony and dancing in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Shershaah, portraying Indian war hero Vikram Batra, who was killed in the Kargil conflict in 1999, had been tipped to dominate after receiving 12 nominations for the first International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA) since 2019.

“I would like to thank Vikram Batra’s family for helping me make this film,” director Vishnuvardhan told the crowd at the end of the energetic five-hour gala in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Indian stars packed the ceremony, which featured a belly dancing number during the lavishly choreographed stage show. Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry known for its strong musical tradition, is the most prolific film producer in the world.

Best Male Lead went to Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham, a drama depicting an Indian revolutionary’s revenge on the British officer behind the 1919 Amritsar massacre.

And Kriti Sanon won Best Female Lead for Mimi, a comedy-drama that tackles the burgeoning surrogacy industry and attitudes towards single mothers.

Sai Tamhankar won Best Supporting Actress for the same film.

But cricket film 83, which depicted India’s decisive 1983 World Cup triumph and received nine nominations, missed out on major awards.

The IIFA awards follow a scorching period when India and its film industry were reeling from Covid-19, which shuttered cinemas and sparked a rush to streaming services.

Host Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s heavyweights, opened the proceedings by entering the auditorium on a motorbike, an IIFA gold trophy perched on the handlebars.

“We have seen that over the past two years the world has closed down. Many of us have lost loved ones.

Many also lost their jobs.

We encountered many difficulties. All together we overcame the difficulty,” he told the crowded room.

“As the world slowly opened up, movie theaters were the last to open. But first it filled up.

You saved the film industry and everyone who worked in the industry,” Khan said. Tiger Shroff, son of 1980s superstar Jacky Shroff and one of the new cast members, ripped off his jacket to perform the opening number shirtless, in shades and sparkly pants.

Outside, the green carpet – changed from red in 2007 to support climate awareness – featured glamorous stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela, as well as Emirati royalty such as the Minister of State for tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. A group of nominees including AR Rahman, B Praak, Jaani and Pritam shared the Music Direction award; Sharvari Wagh won Best Female Debutant and Ahan Shetty was named Best Male Debutant.

Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Male Actor for Ludo. Jubin Nautiyal won the award for best male vocalist – whose voice is dubbed over the actor’s – for his work on Shershaah.

The Hindi-language film industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2019 and produces more films than any other. India also releases hundreds of films each year in its 21 other official languages.

But the pandemic lockdowns sent the industry into a tailspin, with multiplex chains suffering major losses and dozens of smaller theaters going bankrupt. Media and entertainment revenues in India fell by a quarter to $18.7 billion in 2020, according to accounting firm EY.

Cinema closures have prompted an increase in subscriptions to streaming platforms, with US services Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney’s Hotstar enjoying strong growth in online viewership.