Entertainment
Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland jailed for two years
Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland is jailed for two years after being accused of trying to entice a minor into having sex
- Stoney Westmoreland, 52, was arrested in 2018 after trying to meet an investigator posing as a 13-year-old on Grindr, police said.
- Westmoreland, who played grandpa ‘Ham’ on Disney’s hit series Andy Mack, has reached a plea deal with the prosecution and will spend 24 months behind bars
- The disgraced actor was initially facing a ten-year prison sentence for inciting a minor over the internet or via text message.
- After agreeing to the deal, he was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor.
A former Disney Channel actor will spend two years in federal prison for allegedly enticing a minor to have sex, prosecutors have said.
Stoney Westmoreland, 52, contacted an undercover agent on the Grindr app and was arrested in 2018 after trying to meet the investigator who posed as a 13-year-old boy.
Westmoreland, who played grandpa ‘Ham’ on Disney’s hit series Andy Mack, has reached a plea deal with the prosecution and will spend 24 months behind bars followed by ten years on supervised release, TMZ reported.
The disgraced actor was originally facing a 10-year prison sentence on charges of inciting a minor over the internet or via text message.
After agreeing to the deal, he was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor.
Westmoreland’s lawyers had argued the actor believed he was communicating with a roleplaying adult when he was 13 and had no real intention of meeting a minor.
In addition to the sentence, Westmoreland will not be allowed to interact with minors without adult supervision.
His electronic devices and social media accounts will also be subject to random inspections upon his release, according to TMZ.
Stoney Westmoreland, 52, contacted an undercover agent on the Grindr app and was arrested in 2018 after trying to meet the investigator who posed as a 13-year-old boy.
Westmoreland (pictured on the show) was fired from his role as a grandfather on the made in Utah Disney Channel series ‘Andi Mack’ after his 2018 arrest
In 2018, Utah police said Westmoreland contacted an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old boy.
Authorities said Westmoreland attempted to meet the teen for sex by using a ride-sharing app to order the victim into a ride to the Little America Hotel.
Two fancy sex toys were seized from the hotel room.
It was then that he was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.
According to police, he “admitted to sending nude photos and that the man he was talking to told him he was 13.”
He was initially charged with four counts of trafficking in material harmful to a minor and one count of enticing a minor over the internet or by text message.
Andi Mack’s casting photo is seen. Westmoreland (pictured far right) contacted an undercover agent on the Grindr app and was arrested after he allegedly tried to meet the investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old boy.
Westmoreland appeared in the Season 3 premiere of popular TV show Scandal
Known as Grandpa Henry ‘Ham’ Mack on the children’s show Andi Mack, Westmoreland was fired by Disney in December 2018 the same day he was arrested
Westmoreland, who is bisexual, previously pleaded not guilty to enticing a minor.
Known as Grandpa Henry ‘Ham’ Mack on the children’s show Andi Mack, Westmoreland was fired by Disney in December 2018 on the same day he was arrested.
Disney said in a statement at the time of Westmoreland’s dismissal: ‘Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of underage employees, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.
The series, which has positive ratings on IMDb and Google, takes viewers into the daily life and drama of 13-year-old Mack, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee.
His co-stars on the program he worked on for three seasons were between the ages of 14 and 17, but the network is most popular with youngsters between the ages of 6 and 14.
The series first aired on Disney Channel in April 2017 and is still ongoing.
Westmoreland has also starred in the television series Scandal, NCIS: Los Angeles, Breaking Bad, Weeds, and Gilmore Girls, to name a few.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10886853/Disney-Channel-actor-Stoney-Westmoreland-jailed-two-years.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- In response to Chinese attempts to destabilize the region, Anthony Albanese makes an essential trip to Indonesia. June 5, 2022
- Expresso Bollywood report on Asit Sen’s “Safar” June 5, 2022
- College Football World Responds to Michigan’s Rivalry Gift June 5, 2022
- Jet2 boss’ frustration over UK job market and Brexit amid airport chaos June 5, 2022
- Bike fun returns to Greater Victoria’s trio of creekside parks – Vancouver Island Free Daily June 5, 2022