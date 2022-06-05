Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland jailed for two years

A former Disney Channel actor will spend two years in federal prison for allegedly enticing a minor to have sex, prosecutors have said.

Stoney Westmoreland, 52, contacted an undercover agent on the Grindr app and was arrested in 2018 after trying to meet the investigator who posed as a 13-year-old boy.

Westmoreland, who played grandpa ‘Ham’ on Disney’s hit series Andy Mack, has reached a plea deal with the prosecution and will spend 24 months behind bars followed by ten years on supervised release, TMZ reported.

The disgraced actor was originally facing a 10-year prison sentence on charges of inciting a minor over the internet or via text message.

After agreeing to the deal, he was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor.

Westmoreland’s lawyers had argued the actor believed he was communicating with a roleplaying adult when he was 13 and had no real intention of meeting a minor.

In addition to the sentence, Westmoreland will not be allowed to interact with minors without adult supervision.

His electronic devices and social media accounts will also be subject to random inspections upon his release, according to TMZ.

Westmoreland (pictured on the show) was fired from his role as a grandfather on the made in Utah Disney Channel series ‘Andi Mack’ after his 2018 arrest

In 2018, Utah police said Westmoreland contacted an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old boy.

Authorities said Westmoreland attempted to meet the teen for sex by using a ride-sharing app to order the victim into a ride to the Little America Hotel.

Two fancy sex toys were seized from the hotel room.

It was then that he was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to police, he “admitted to sending nude photos and that the man he was talking to told him he was 13.”

He was initially charged with four counts of trafficking in material harmful to a minor and one count of enticing a minor over the internet or by text message.

Andi Mack’s casting photo is seen. Westmoreland (pictured far right) contacted an undercover agent on the Grindr app and was arrested after he allegedly tried to meet the investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old boy.

Westmoreland appeared in the Season 3 premiere of popular TV show Scandal

Known as Grandpa Henry ‘Ham’ Mack on the children’s show Andi Mack, Westmoreland was fired by Disney in December 2018 the same day he was arrested

Westmoreland, who is bisexual, previously pleaded not guilty to enticing a minor.

Disney said in a statement at the time of Westmoreland’s dismissal: ‘Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of underage employees, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.

The series, which has positive ratings on IMDb and Google, takes viewers into the daily life and drama of 13-year-old Mack, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee.

His co-stars on the program he worked on for three seasons were between the ages of 14 and 17, but the network is most popular with youngsters between the ages of 6 and 14.

The series first aired on Disney Channel in April 2017 and is still ongoing.

Westmoreland has also starred in the television series Scandal, NCIS: Los Angeles, Breaking Bad, Weeds, and Gilmore Girls, to name a few.