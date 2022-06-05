Baz Luhrmann’s biopic ‘Elvis’ has Australian premiere on the Gold Coast





Live Presented in Australia with a level of glitz and glamor that would make the King himself proud, Baz Luhrmann’s latest film Elvis opened on the Gold Coast. After making headlines at the film’s Cannes premiere last month, the Oscar-winning director joined the cast of heavyweight stars on Saturday night, including Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge. An excited crowd, including many Elvis impersonators, lined up outside the Pacific Fair event cinemas on the Gold Coast to watch them walk the red carpet. Director Baz Luhrmann arrived wearing a pink and black outfit with an ornate Elvis belt buckle. He said the film was a vindication of the local cast and crew, who shot the film during the pandemic at studios on the Gold Coast. “I’ve been told a million times that you can’t do Vegas here. You can’t do Graceland here,” he said. “I hope they watch it and go ‘wow, we can do this’, because they can.” Production was halted for six months in 2020 after Tom Hanks and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. By the time filming resumed in September that year, Australian actors had been cast in a dozen key roles. Actor David Wenham, who plays country icon Hank Snow, said Saturday’s screening feels like bringing the movie home. “So many people from that area worked on the film, so Baz was adamant that the premiere had to be about Goldie,” he told AAP. Mr Wenham paid tribute to Luhrmann, saying he was loyal at a time when the film industry received little support. “Other than Austin and Tom I think everyone is Australian on screen, Baz is an incredible man in terms of what he does for the local industry.” Delighted reception Told through the eyes of Elvis’ manager, the film follows the star’s life from his early days in Tupelo, Mississippi, to the heights of his fame. Lasting just over two and a half hours, Elvis received a 12-minute standing ovation when it premiered at Cannes, but garnered mixed reviews. Critics, however, were united in their praise for Butler’s all-singing, dancing performance as Elvis. Actress Helen Thomson, who plays his mother, said the 30-year-old deserved all the success in the world. “During certain numbers, we all came to watch, thinking he was just phenomenal.” The film’s production in Queensland has created around 900 local jobs, according to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who arrived at the event in a rainbow sequin jacket. “He doesn’t get bigger than Elvis,” she said. Ms Palaszczuk plans to build more film studios in the sunshine state and would like to see Luhrmann complete another project on the Gold Coast.

Elvis hits Australian cinemas on June 23. -with AAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewdaily.com.au/entertainment/2022/06/05/elvis-baz-luhrmann-australian-premiere/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos