Martin Compston: Line of Duty actor Martin Compston says all children should have a normal life before Soccer Aid 2022





The 38-year-old Scot, known for playing Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty, will return to play for Soccer Aid 2022 as part of the World XI squad. Before becoming an actor, he played for Scottish professional football club Greenock Morton. Compston will be joined by a host of celebrities at the charity event, including Line of Duty co-star Vicky McClure, Liam Payne, Lee Mack and Tom Grennan. Register to our daily newsletter < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5432%"/> Martin Compston has said all children should have the right to play football safely ahead of Soccer Aid 2022. Photo: Soccer Aid/ITV Speaking ahead of the charity game, he said: I loved kicking a ball around. That was basically all we did. Go home, drop off your clothes. Take a ball, get out, kick until your mom yells at you. The British Bulldog was another, your shins took a little while with that, but it was just camaraderie with your buddies. These connections start when you are kids running around scratching your knees. You can make fortresses with walls and forts with hilltops. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Martin Compston mocks Line of Duty co-star Vicky McClure after signing… He added: It is really important that children have the opportunity to do this safely. Children must have the right to play. They should have the fundamental right to a normal life.” Last month, Compston said becoming an actor has allowed him to fulfill his footballing dreams. Speaking to the AP news agency ahead of the game, he said: It’s a strange thing in that I gave up my dream of being a footballer when I was 17, when I was playing in the Scottish second division with (Greenock) Morton, but I was very realistic that it was probably at my level. So, weirdly, by giving that up, I kind of fulfilled my dreams, to play in all these amazing stadiums in front of huge crowds, with real legends, people I could never have shared a pitch with, so I am very grateful for that. Compston also revealed that he finds himself dazzled and shaky when meeting his football idols, saying: I’m not really too dazzled by our industry, because, you know, it’s just our job, but with footballers, I really do. There are times when I can tremble, when you see people like Roberto Carlos. For someone who grew up a football fanatic, it’s an incredible feeling. He added: Playing on a pitch with (Alessandro) Del Piero and (Clarence) Seedorf and all those amazing names, his guys, I grew up watching Champions League finals. Talking about his former career as a professional footballer, Compston admitted he was always under pressure from his hometown and friends to perform well while playing for Soccer Aid. You’re terrified of going home and getting spat on by your homies. The people of Greenock, my hometown, my buddies, they’re pretty ruthless, they’ll let you know if you had a bad game, he said.

