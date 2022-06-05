Dave Chappelle striker Isaiah Lee has offered a plea deal





Culture – 5 hours ago Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chappelle during a comedy at the Hollywood Bowl in May, has reached a plea deal in his misdemeanor case. Isaiah Leethe man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl last month, is now considering a plea deal. In a report of rolling stoneLee appeared in Los Angeles court on Thursday, where he also agreed to a two-month grace period in a separate attempted murder case, where he allegedly stabbed his former roommate during an argument last December. The incident between Lee and Chappelle happened during the latter’s Netflix comedy Is A Joke: The Festival. Lee, 23, was later charged with multiple offenses including possession of a weapon with intent to assault, assault and unauthorized access to the stage during a performance. In a interview with The New York Post Last month, Lee, who also raps as NoName_Trapper, admitted the Hollywood Bowl incident was partly for exposure. I’m not going to lie, it was a bit of a weight chase, Lee said. In Hollywood, you know, they say there is no bad publicity. I rap about these things in my music and I knew it would get attention. Lee also claimed in his New York Post interview that the incident also happened because of the jokes Chappelle had said, as well as a comedian’s child molestation joke that had performed before Chappelle. (Lee said he was molested when he was 17.) I wanted him to know that next time he should first consider getting his material through people it might affect, Lee said. I wanted Dave Chappelle and people to know that these are things to be more sensitive to and not joke about. Although Chappelle wanted the attack to be charged as a felony, the Los Angeles County prosecutor George Gascony declined to press felony charges against Lee, citing that the replica handgun that retracts like a knife he had on him was held in the stowed position.

