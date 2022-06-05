Actor Vikram Kamal Haasan’s net worth, family, properties and more





First published June 5, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. IST

Kamal Haasan is surfing on the success of his film Vikram released in theaters on Friday. As his film, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, continues to rake in box office cash, take a look at the actors’ net worth and more. Image: Public Relations Agency Legendary actor Kamal Haasan captured the hearts of millions with his pan-Indian release Vikram. The film marks the veteran actors’ return to the screens after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, Vikram also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil while Suriya plays a cameo role. On its opening day, Vikram achieved a net box office collection of Rs 34 crore, beating its other two competitors Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh Major by a huge margin. Image: Public Relations Agency As Kamal Haasans’ action-thriller Vikram, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, continues to make money at the box office, take a look at his net worth, family, properties and Moreover. READ ALSO: Netflix or Prime? When and where Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, major release on OTT Image: Public Relations Agency Kamal Haasan, a hugely followed star in the Telugu film industry, as well as the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries, has a net worth that will blow your mind. The legendary entertainer who starred in over 260 films, can leave you amassed with his fortune. According to reports, Kamal Haasan has assets worth hundreds of crores. ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Friday’s report of these films is out! Image: Public Relations Agency His net worth came to light when he declared it to the Election Commission of India through an affidavit during the contestation of the last general election of his own political party, Makkal Neethi Maiam. Even though no party candidate was able to record his victory, Kamal Haasans net worth has been making the rounds on the internet. Image: Public Relations Agency Kamal Haasan revealed that he has assets worth Rs 177 crore. The actor, who contested from Coimbatore South Division, revealed in the affidavit that he has Rs 131 crore in real estate while Rs 46 crore is in other assets. He also showed that he had debts of almost Rs 50 crore. Image: Public Relations Agency Kamal Haasan is also a recipient of numerous awards including the Rashtrapati Award which he received at the age of 6 for Kalathur Kannama, in addition to numerous national and other awards. He also received the prestigious Padma Shri (1990) and Padma Bhushan (2014). Image: Public Relations Agency Regarding his personal life, Kamal Haasan was first married to dancer Vani Ganapathy. He later divorced and married actress Sarika, with whom he has two daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. But her second marriage also didn’t last, they divorced in the early 2000s.

