York’s Turner delivers a Hollywood ending against Lake Park

Despite being on their last outing and hitting, York’s baseball team refused to walk away quietly in South Elgin’s Class 4A Divisional Championship clash with Lake Park.

Trailing 2-1 with 2 out and no one on base late in the seventh inning, the 10th-seeded Dukes (17-16) began to pull away after Jack Braun scored a single on the right field line and Max Hansmann followed with a single at 0-2.

After cleanup hitter Jack Rozmus persuaded a 4-pitch walk to load the bases, junior Ryan Turner stepped up to the batter’s box and Lancers coach Dan Colucci turned to his bullpen.

“I walked up to the coach (Kalal) and I was like, ‘I can’t even breathe,'” Turner said. “He told me to relax.”

That’s exactly what Turner did, delivering a 2-run single down the middle, dispatching pinch runner Eli Maurer and Hansmann in the Dukes’ stunning 3-2 win over the 13th-seeded Lancers (14-19 ) at Elgin Community College.

“It’s a scene in a movie right there – it’s crazy,” Turner said. “I thought it was going to pass for sure and all I wanted was the last point to score to win the game. Then all the nerves were gone. It was just excitement.”

Hansmann, who worked a scoreless inning in relief from second-year starter Ryan Sloan (3 walks, 7 strikeouts), recorded the victory for the Dukes, who advance to Monday’s Kane County Cougars supersection at 18 h against McHenry (29-8) at Northwestern Medicine Field. in Geneva.

“What a finish – it doesn’t get much better than that,” Kalal said.

“Our kids never gave up. It was another well played game by both teams. For our kids, they improved the bases in that last inning with two outs, and Ryan Turner had the hit – wow .”

The game got off to a rather inauspicious start for the Dukes, as the first 5 Lancers hit singles by Mason Baer, ​​Mike Christiansen, Dan Rollins and JC Ahlstedt, as well as a walk to Max Baer, ​​for take a 2-0 lead.

However, Sloan worked out of the jam, thanks in part to his catch of an online comeback that turned into a double play.

“We really wanted to do a few more races there,” Colucci said. “If it passes, it’s a four-run inning and we still hit. He’s (Sloan) a great pitcher, so he settled in after that.”

Sloan struck out 16 of the next 23 batters, working on a baseloaded jam and 2 outs in the fifth, and a second and third 2-out situation in the sixth.

“I had to fight because I didn’t have all my stuff exactly,” Sloan said.

Lake Park starter Sebby Alvarez fanned 5 for 6 2/3 innings.

“Their kid was phenomenal on the mound, and our guy was phenomenal on the mound,” said Kalal, whose Dukes won their first section title since 1996.

“It’s been a long time. We won the state in 1993 and we have a few kids in the program whose dads were on the 1993 team.”

One of them being Sloan, whose father, David, was a starter on the 1993 team that outlasted Morris, 5-4, in 9 innings.

“That’s probably the best way to win a game, honestly,” Ryan Sloan said. “It’s just an incredible feeling for the team and Ryan Turner.”

Lake Park, which ranked second in the state a year ago, was denied an offer for its third section crown in 4 seasons.

“We started 3-13 but nobody ever gave up,” Colucci said. “They kept working hard and staying positive. The goal was to play our best baseball towards the end of the year, and we did that.”