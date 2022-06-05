to safeguard



Finally, at fifty-four, the Cock-blower actor came out of the closet. Three decades after writer Swallowing Swords came out of the closet with his outrageous novel Salsipuedes, actor Puffer mustered up his courage, gave an interview to the mainstream Lady Chupacabra show and confessed, like someone one who confesses to a crime or moral baseness, who fell in love with the Sword Eaters at the end of the last century, when they were both young and yet already famous, when they lived locked in the freezing closet of fear and modesty.

However, the Blowcock actor clarified that his erotic or romantic relationship with the plumfer Swallower had been short and fruitless and was quick to assert that it was not a relevant relationship for him, that is. to say that Swallower, which he skewered like an anticucho, which he held and held like a capricious kite, it didn’t matter to him.

After seeing Ms. Chupacabra’s interview, the Swallowing Swords writer felt sad, discouraged. Doesn’t match the Cockblower version. He thinks he fell deeply in love with the actor, but he didn’t have the courage to accept it, to live it, to make it public. That’s why he left this town, this prudish country. That’s why he walked away from Cockblower. Because, to assume his bisexual status, Swordswallow had to go into exile and write his novel Salsipuedes.

My relationship with Cockblower wasn’t short-lived or fruitless, and it wasn’t unimportant either, Swordswallower thinks. It lasted a few years. He was my first man. I liked it. I didn’t know how to love him, we didn’t know how to love each other, but I loved him. And that’s why I dedicated a chapter of Salsipuedes, entitled The Actor, to a character called Soplamocos, inspired by Soplapollas. I thought of him, I wrote thinking of him, because I still loved him. That is to say, my relationship with Cocksucker was not short or fruitless, but formidable, intense, brutal, tormented, and at the same time he educated me in some dark pleasures that I did not know until- the.

Cocksucker has decided to come out of the closet because he wants to revive his singing career, a career he gave up at a very young age. Swordswallow thinks it’s a great idea for Cockblower to get into music. He has talent, he is handsome, he sings well, he dances gracefully. It suits him to express himself artistically, thinks Sword Swallower. It suits him to write his own songs, to write a song about a man I loved, an openly gay song. It suits him well to dare to be a gay singer, just as it suited me, at the beginning of my writing career, to be a writer who did not hide, but showed, his gay sensibility, thinks Swordswallower. If Cockblower has any value as an artist, he thinks, he should write songs infused with his gay sensibility.

Swordswallow thinks: The problem with Cockblower is, being an actor, giving up music decades ago to just be an actor, all the words he said in his movies, plays, TV shows and soap operas , are not the right words he wrote, which came out of his head and his mind and his heart, no, these are the words that others, the screenwriters, wrote and that he, Fucked up, memorized, recited, spoken with histrionic intent, scream or sob or withdraw, be another, be others, not himself. That is to say, Cockblower succeeded as an actor, but, what a paradox, he did not express himself artistically. On the contrary, to prevent his public from knowing that he was gay, he repressed himself artistically, he hid his sensitivity, he hid his most alive, most painful, most wounded zone, this zone from which , whether we like it or not , art comes. .

Al final, entonces, Tragasables sali del armario hace treinta aos porque necesitaba expresarse artistically as escritor, dejando ver o entrever su zona ms viva, ms dolorosa, ms herida: que, aunque le gustaban las mujeres, with veces le gustaban ms, mucho ms , men. Now Cockblower has come out of the closet for the same reason, or for the same intention: because he wants to relaunch his musical career and, while singing, writing songs, he needs to feel free, to express himself artistically, to finally say the words that come out of his most intimate zone, alive, more painful, more wounded. Swordswallows and Cockblowers understood then, the hard way, in pain, that art is born of obsessions and traumas, of sentimental failures and love defeats, of what could have gone well and gone wrong and wrong , damn wrong. An artist who suppresses himself will not be a complete artist. An artist who shows his happy zone only very blissfully is not a great artist. An artist who is afraid of the truth will not be a valid artist.

On the Mrs. Chupacabra show, the Cockblower actor said he felt betrayed by the writer Swallowers when he devoted a brief chapter of his novel Salsipuedes to an actor who looked like him or not, the good Cockblower, a girl from television series, a fetish for horny young men, object of desire for libidinous and uninformed females. In a sad or victimized tone, Cockblower demonizes Swordswallower: he betrayed me, manipulated me, exposed me, raped me, assaulted me. The actor Cocksucker then engages, perhaps without realizing it, in a delightful contradiction: he accuses Swordswallower of having invaded his private life in a television program, that of Madame Chupacabras, which attacks to intimacy. Seeing him on TV, Swordswallow thinks: I wrote about an actor who looked like you, Cockblower, because what we went through together, who wasn’t underage, seemed like explosive fuel to ignite the sacred fire of art, literature. It was not an attack on you: it was a tribute to you. But since you were in the closet and you weren’t able to accept yourself as gay, then you suffered. But the suffering was not caused by me: you imposed it on yourself by being afraid of the truth. My parents, thinks Swordswallower, also suffered with my novel Salsipuedes: but they suffered from being homophobic, because they were embarrassed to have a bisexual son, so the suffering came from a prejudice, a defect, stemmed from an intellectually and morally erroneous position. Ultimately, Bladeswallower thinks, if Cockblower wrote a song inspired by me, I wouldn’t feel betrayed or exposed or violated: on the contrary, I would feel honored, flattered, honoured. Because artists only write (and paint, sing, and portray in movies) about people who have tattoos on their hearts. Irrelevant people are not remembered, they are not transmuted into art, they are simply forgotten. Because of this, Swordswallow thinks his love for Cockblower was relevant and somehow it still survives, it hasn’t died out yet, it barely beats in some pages of his novels.

In a spiteful or contemptuous tone, coming out of the closet as if he were a victim, demonizing Swordswallower as if he were a satyr or a depraved, Cockblower mocked Swordswallower: he is a bourgeois, he is a puppet , he has a big belly, he has children. , is married to a woman, what a horror. Seeing him, sensing the bold and insidious intent of those words, Bladeswallower felt pity again. He feels that in order to come out, Cockblower has to say bad things about him. Maybe the actor doesn’t realize it, but he plays the role of the victim all the time. He says for example: I was ready to formalize our relationship, but Swordswallower left, he disappeared. He also says: Swallowers was a shadow, a ghost. He also says: he never really liked me, he never respected me. He finally says: Swallowers opac my acting career. It’s clear that Cockblower, to finally come out of the closet, thirty years after the release of Salsipuedes’ novel, needs to spew vitriol and acrimony against his nemesis, Sword Eater. It doesn’t seem like a happy coming out of the closet. It seems like a tortured way of acknowledging he’s gay. It almost seems like he is resigning himself to coming out of the closet because of the evil Sword Eater, guilty of all the suffering of poor Cockblower.

Sword Swallowers wonders: am I a bourgeois, as Cockblower says? What is it to be bourgeois? If being bourgeois means having money and living a smooth and comfortable life, then yes, I am a bourgeois, admits Swordswallower: I have a lot of money, more than I ever dreamed of. But if I was bourgeois, would I have published the fifteen novels that I have published? Because each of these novels dynamited my honor, my reputation, my good bourgeois name. That is to say, if I were as bourgeois as they accuse me of, I would not be a writer, I would not continue to write, I would not have published the guerrilla and subversive novels that I broadcast at the risk of my life, thinks Swordswallow. Because the good bourgeois accommodates himself and, on the contrary, the good writer disturbs, disturbs, reorganizes the bourgeois.

Swordswallower immediately wonders: I have a big belly, am I paunchy? The honest answer is: yes, I am definitely fat. I am one meter eighty six. I weigh a hundred kilos. I’m not fat: I’m fat! But I’m not a model, I’m not an actor, I don’t live from my body, from my figure. I am a writer, television journalist, I live from my words, from the words that I write, from the words that I say. It doesn’t matter then, in artistic or journalistic terms, whether I’m fat or not, thinks Sword Swallower. It would be stupid to say to Almodvar: I didn’t like your film because you are chubby, how is it possible that being gay you are so chubby? It would be miserable to say to Lanata: what a pity you are fat, I don’t see you on TV or listen to you on the radio because you are obese. It would be silly to say to Tarantino: I stopped seeing your films because you are paunchy. It would be petty to say to Padura: I don’t like your books anymore because you let your belly grow. Also, Sword Swallower says to himself: I’m fat because I’m bipolar and the pills that I take, not bad, to regulate said mental disorder, make me fat, they probably make me fat. Which is why, Swordswallower thinks, the attack on the Cockblower actor, demeaning or disparaging him as fat and bourgeois, is sad, for it reveals short-sightedness, submission to frivolous fashions, and a bitter, sour heart.

Does Swordswallower regret loving Cockblower? No of course not. Do you regret having published the novel Salsipuedes, having decried the character of the actor Soplamocos with the reputation of a womanizer who, oh surprise, is gay in the closet? No of course not. Do you remember Blowcock fondly or fondly? Yes of course. Do you want to see it? No, he’s afraid to look at him: he thinks Cockblower, in a fit of rage, might push him off the balcony of his building, or strangle him, or stab him. Do you think Cockblower did the right thing by appearing on Mrs. Chupacabra’s show? Yes, you have been very successful in coming out of the closet, it is never too late to do so. Should we continue to sing Cocksucker? Of course, think Sword Swallower. Would you like Cockblower to write a song about the love and heartbreak they both went through? I’d be the happiest man alive if Cockblower wrote a song inspired by me, Swordswallow thinks, even though in that song he calls me fat, paunchy, paunchy and bourgeois.

