Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Christina Chong Talks Working With New Actor Kirk Paul Wesley, Drops Exciting Season 2 Teaser





Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 has officially reached its midpoint, and while there are still episodes to air before the wait for Season 2 begins, right now fans are surely looking for details on what’s to come. Many especially want to know what they can expect Paul Wesley when he debuts as James T. Kirk . La’an Noonien-Singh actress Christina Chong was able to share some things about her work with Wesley and, at the same time, she dropped an exciting teaser for what fans can expect from the second season. I caught up with Christina Chong just before Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ thrilling episode of Gorn , “Memento Mori”, premiered and asked about Season 2 and Paul Wesley. Chong, who mentioned that the cast was working on the penultimate episode of the second season, couldn’t go into detail (as you would imagine) although it looks like she likes working with Wesley: I can’t talk about history, but I can say that Paul Wesley is very funny and I love working with him. We just have this thing where I don’t know what it is, but almost every interaction we’ve had at work has ended in giggles. This means we are holding up the whole team and the whole working day much longer than we should. That’s all I can say about it. I really enjoy working with him, and it’s great to have him on board for Season 2. Today’s best Paramount Plus deals The quote, if nothing else, indicates that the two stars struck up a solid friendship while working on the set of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. It’s honestly a bit poetic, considering the bond between their two characters. La’an is, of course, a descendant of the infamous Khan someone Kirk will come to know well as the timeline progresses. Christina Chong couldn’t say much about Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk but, via previous conversations with CinemaBlend, co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers and Ethan Peck filled in some blanks on the show’s newcomer. Myers said that Paramount+ Subscribers would see Kirk in the role of an officer on the USS Farragut , which means that these adventures will date from his pre-captain days. Peck also praised Wesley for how seriously he took the responsibility of playing Kirk and added that he thinks fans will be thrilled to see him in the role. Of course, Kirk is just one of the reasons fans are excited about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. When discussing upcoming episodes, Christina Chong continued to be coy about specific details, but what she revealed will definitely be enough to get fans excited: The most obvious thing to say to me is that if you enjoy season 1 and you think season 1 went all the way, season 2 takes it to a whole new level in a way that you don’t won’t believe. It will shock a lot of people, I think. Considering Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has always a horror-themed episode and an adventure on the way, I must say that I am shocked. Personally, I think the first handful of episodes have already set the bar so high that if Season 2 just maintained that quality, it would be more than enough. If this can exceed what we have seen so far, then we could indeed be looking at a peak-Trek content, with Paul Wesley’s Kirk being merely the icing on the cake. But let’s not rush too much, because new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 always airs on Thursdays on Paramount+ (opens in a new tab). And when finished, there will be one more lots of entries Trek shows to tide fans over until the next season arrives.

