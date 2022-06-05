Cave Explorer Bill Stone Takes Viewers Deep Into The Earth

The truth may not always be stranger than fiction, but National Geographic (NatGeo) Channels Explorer: The Deepest Cave, which airs at 4:10 p.m. today, demonstrates that it is at least more compelling or visually compelling. .

The hour-long documentary follows famed cave explorer Bill Stone as he embarks on a lifelong quest to go deeper underground than any human has ever ventured. He led expeditions for over 50 years of his life.

Deep in the unexplored abyss of Cheve Cave in southern Mexico, Bill’s goal is to set a new world record by finding a passage beyond a depth of 7,208 feet. By comparison, the Veryovkina Cave in Eastern Europe is 7,257 feet deep.

It’s an expedition that has been compared to climbing Mount Everest, but in reverse meant to prove that Cheve is the deepest cave in the world.

For the 2021 leg of his latest decades-long underground adventure, Bill spent three months on 12 miles of narrow, winding and claustrophobic passageways. But the drive to conquer the cave will push him and his never-saying team to the absolute limits of survival and sanity.

Last week we asked the eloquent 68-year-old explorer to give us comprehensible details of the Sistema Cheve expeditions he championed between 2004 and 2021 that led to the discovery of nearly 100 kilometers of underground tunnels.

We told Bill how the film made us feel like a front-row viewer of a beautifully shot blockbuster whose spectacular images would be difficult to replicate even by the most modern computer-generated images.

But what does he expect to find at the bottom of these deep caves and chasms?

This is a question that has always been asked by people who live in these areas, Bill said. The classic question when you first show up is: are you panning for gold? For the oil? For artifacts? Why are you here?

The only thing you will find underground is water, rock, sediment that is transported, and sometimes a few small creatures. The further away you go, the less there is because there is less energy.

So even at the bottom of the cave we could see, for example, tiny isopods that people call springtails, which are small multi-legged creatures about a millimeter in size. It’s all that’s washed away during the rainy season, like organic debris from the surface, and that’s it. Otherwise, it’s a lifeless environment there.

By the way, the only thing that exists there are mushroom spores that are carried by the wind. So if you leave some food uneaten for a week, it will be full of mushrooms when you return. But we generally try to keep pretty clean while we were there.

Our Q&A with Bill:

The way this film was shot was like you took your viewers with you while sparing them the distraction of seeing the cameras. Could you talk about the logistics of filming and capturing these stunning images?

That’s a very good question. That was actually one of our biggest concerns, because I’ve done that often. I have been leading expeditions for over 50 years and have spent 10.5 years of my life on actual expeditions.

Whenever you bring in a film crew, the first thing everyone on the regular crew will say is, what impact will this have on our ability to do the job we came here to do? It used to be serious business, because just putting the lighting underground became a big distinguishing feature. It’s completely dark there, so you really need to light it up. So you have big 16mm film equipment, cinematic lights, or car batteries that people had to carry on a rope.

What has changed over the past five or six years is the availability of non-grainy, high performance cameras that can shoot at very low light levels and still bring back very sharp images. The problem of how much power we needed to power the cameras and batteries was completely eliminated. We still had the problem of transporting the cameras, which were still quite bulky and there were still fogging issues.

But the flip side was, who was using these cameras? In the past we have always discussed with the networks that he should be a member of our team and so we have Kasia Biernacka who is not only a world class cinematographer but also happens to be an explorer of world-class caves. She has worked with us for over 20 years. She was sort of our early lead.

But National Geographic suggested bringing their professionals with us. They came to meet us in Texas, where we assessed where they came from. They all had stellar backgrounds, they had climbed Mount Everest many times and had also filmed in Antarctica. Some of them had climbed Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, more than 30 times, so they were all Yosemite-class climbers, but they weren’t cavers.

So we gave them a crash course in how to deal with underground ropes, because the difference between Yosemite or Everest and what we’re dealing with is dramatic. There are over 12,000 yards of rope rigged at Cheve. It’s a different world where you carry heavy loads 20 kilograms is a standard load on ropes for 14 hours a day.

They participated in a boot camp and learned to be expedition cavers. To their credit, [Emmy-winning director] Pablo Durana and the others from NatGeo really did it. Everyone on the expedition was impressed with how quickly they adapted to their presence and understood that it was their responsibility to carry their fair share of the load. They were in great shape and the interference, in my opinion, was minimal. The result is what you see.

What kind of technology and resources would your team need to pursue this mission?

In 2017, the technology we needed was [focused on] how to go beyond a long underwater tunnel, which was at the end of the cave known at the time. In 40 years, we invented closed cycle diving equipment, and we used our own equipment in it in 2017. In the same year, we discovered the bypass of these underwater tunnels which led us to where we are. now.

If you’re asking what the limiting technology is right now, I can tell you straight up that it’s the logistics of just allowing people to live there and part of that is power. Everything we do works with electrical devices. So how do you get electricity in this incredibly remote location?

Currently, several engineers are working on building the world’s smallest microgenerator, a gas-powered device half the size of a loaf of bread that will produce 200 watts and charge our main batteries overnight. This power corresponds to one third of the equation.

The second third is food. How do you reduce the weight of food without having a crew that is not sufficiently motorized to do its job? We burn more than 7,000 calories a day, that’s more than the Tour de France, and we do it for months. If you lose too much weight, your body will start burning protein and your heart will get protein. So it’s a dangerous thing not to eat enough.

We need to keep finding foods that are more energy dense, more calories per gram or per cc, really. If there was a pill we could take that would give you 7,000 calories a day, we would take that (laughs), but there is no such thing. So we keep inventing new ways to compress food.

And the third is the equipment we use. How to reduce weight and use smaller diameter ropes? Can we use titanium, instead of stainless steel for our rig? Things like that.

Ultimately, with our current technology, we may be able to access two more camps beyond where we are now. At this point, no one knows if it is possible to continue without endangering the safety of our people.

Are there other caves you want to explore, maybe from Asia or Europe?

The short answer to this question is no. What became the interesting challenge is how far you can go. There are gigantic caves in Asia, but they are not that deep and not that difficult to explore. There are deep caves in Europe, but you can only spend part of your life going in different directions and accomplishing nothing.

So, I chose to focus on solving this problem at Cheve. If we are successful and finish it, well OK, I can think about what the next project is.

Are there any other unchecked items on your to-do list?

Yeah, we have some really crazy ones there. We have designs in my company for spacecraft, to return from orbit, that are quite different from what we currently think. We have long term plans on how to use lunar resources.

And under development are very long-range autonomous underwater vehicles that, at the very least, will replace cave divers within the next two years. INQ

Watch Explorer: The Deepest Cave on National Geographic Channel (channel 41 | 195 on SkyCable) at 4:10 p.m. today.

