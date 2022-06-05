‘Solo’ Writer Says Emilia Clarke Could Return to Star Wars by Jon Favreau





The co-author of Solo: A Star Wars Story says Emilia Clarke could come back through Jon Favreau’s new stories. Solo: A Star Wars Story is the only live-action film in the iconic franchise to bomb at the box office. The film, which centered on the early years of Han, the beloved ferryman (Alden Ehrenreich) was not without its fans, with some expressing a desire for a sequel, as well as new content with some of the film’s characters. , including Emilia Clarke’s La Qi’ra. Towards the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra is shown reporting to Maul (Ray Park). She then leaves Han and Chewbacca as she is sent to Dathomir. Given that the film ends its story on a cliffhanger, some are curious as to where its character will end up later. Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the screenplay for Solo spoke with Screen Rant about how he thinks Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra could be incorporated in the future star wars stories under Jon Favreau: “I think we are. I think one day we’ll see what happened, and how Qi’ra kind of advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates…I talked to Jon Favreau about it, and he’s a big fan of [Solo] and some of the things we’ve built. And I said, “Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.” I always rely on him to keep the story alive and moving it forward. With the success of The Mandalorian, many regard Jon Favreau as the creative force the franchise desperately needed after the polarizing Sequel Trilogy. Since the ongoing timeline in his hit series is between Return of the Jedi and The force awakens, some have speculated about certain characters we’ll see appear, and perhaps that could include Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra. Here is the synopsis of Solo: A Star Wars Story: Board the Millennium Falcon and travel to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure starring the galaxy’s most beloved villain. Through a series of daring escapades deep into a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo encounters his powerful future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters famed gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will define the journey of one of the heroes most unlikely of the Star Wars sagas. Directed by Ron Howard from a screenplay written by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan,Solo: A Star Wars Storystars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Jon Favreau and Paul Bettany. Solo: A Star Wars Storyis available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the future of Jon Favreau’s plans for the franchise and be sure tosubscribeon the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Youtube

