Maverick’ wins $86 million in stunning second weekend





by Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick earned $86 million in its second weekend. Paramount Pictures is soaring with its latest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick. The film, which sees Tom Cruise reprising one of his most iconic roles for the first time in 36 years, is a certified home run in every respect, critical and commercial. The film opened on Memorial Day weekend and grossed $160.5 million in its first four days. Now the film is looking to break a new box office record. Top Gun: Maverick is expected to make $86 million in its *second* weekend. This is down 32% from its opening weekend debut and signifies enthusiastic word-of-mouth from audiences who have been waiting for Tom Cruise's film for years in the mid-20s. pandemic-related delays. In a stunning box office performance, Top Gun: Maverick breaks surprising records. In particular, that 32% drop is the smallest drop between a first and second weekend for a movie that debuted to over $100 million in its first three days. But perhaps the most astonishing record worth noting is the fact that at $86 million, it marks this second weekend start even more successful than Tom Cruise's previous record holder for his biggest weekend ever. opening end, War of the Worlds, which opened to $64 million in 2005. The national total for the rest is now at $291 million, making it the biggest Tom Cruise movie ever made domestically, surpassing War of the Worlds, which grossed $243 million. Internationally, the film is at $257 million, bringing global figures to $548 million. Here's the synopsis for Tom Cruise's sequel: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's finest airmen, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is in his place, pushing the envelope as a brave test pilot and dodging advancement. in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself forming a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster", the son of Maverick's late friend and radar intercept officer, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those chosen to pilot it. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks,Top Gun: Maverickstars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. Top Gun: Mavericknow playing in theaters.

