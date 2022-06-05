And she waved: Festive beauty pageant crowns Queen’s Platinum Jubilee | ap-entertainment

LONDON (AP) In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II waved to tens of thousands of adoring crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the last day of festivities marking the 70 years of the monarchs on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has reduced her schedule in recent months due to difficulties in getting around. Before Sunday, the Queen had only appeared in public twice on Thursday during the four-day holiday weekend celebrations. Officials said she felt discomfort during these events.

Huge crowds that lined the mall outside the palace for the climax of a loud and colorful spectacle cheered as the monarch emerged onto the balcony with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and Prince William and his family .

It was an image for the history books and a glimpse into the future of the monarchy, with the Queen’s three heirs, her 73-year-old son Charles, her eldest grandson William and her great-grandson -eldest son Prince George at his side.

The queen, dressed in bright green, waved and smiled after the crowd shouted God Save The Queen. Her appearance, which lasted just a few minutes, was followed by a much-loved performance by ABBA’s Dancing Queen.

It was an uplifting finale to a massive street spectacle celebrating the Queen’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity. Thousands of people took to the streets of London, many speaking enthusiastically and proudly about their Queen and their country.

We were completely overwhelmed. We all came out patriotic and excited in ways we didn’t think we were going to,” said Veronica Timperley, 75, who watched with her daughter Kate.

Afterwards, the monarch released a statement thanking everyone who celebrated her platinum jubilee.

When it comes to marking seventy years as queen, there is no guide to follow. It really is a first, she said. But I was touched and deeply touched that so many people took to the streets to celebrate my platinum jubilee.

Although I may not have attended every event in person, my heart is with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my abilities, supported by my family.”

Sunday’s spectacle began with a spectacular military parade with 200 horses marching through the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the Golden Carriage, a golden horse-drawn carriage that carried the Queen to her coronation 69 years ago. A virtual version of her, taken from archival video of her 1953 coronation, was shown at coach windows.

After the pomp and pageantry came a mix of acts celebrating the diversity of modern Britain and the Commonwealth, from hip-hop and Bollywood dancers to drag queens and Mardi Gras-style floats.

Some 6,000 performers marched along a three-kilometre (nearly two-mile) route lined with a sea of ​​Union flags, telling the Queen’s life story with dancing, cars old towns, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

Some of Britain’s most beloved cultural exports were here, from the Daleks in Doctor Who” to the sleek Aston Martins of James Bond. Celebrities, including singer Cliff Richard, danced and sang from open-top double-decker buses designed to represent the sights and sounds of each decade. , starting in the 1950s.

It is a huge honor to be part of it. We have the best queen in the world, don’t we? Best country in the world,” said Warren Jobson, a biker who took part in the parade.

The contest was watched by around 1 billion people worldwide, organizers said.

The most avid royal fans braved the wet and cold weather and camped out on the mall overnight to ensure the best view of the show. Some came to see the celebrities who performed like Ed Sheeran, who sang his song Perfect while a huge video screen showed photos of the Queen and her family while others just wanted to be part of a moment historical.

It’s part of history, it will never happen again. It’s something special, so if you want to do it, you have to go big or go home,” said Shaun Wallen, 50.

The Queen did not join her family in the royal box to watch the show. Neither did Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who made their first family trip to the UK since stepping away from royal duties and moving to the US in 2020. The couple came to the UK for the big holiday weekend, but has largely remained out of the limelight.

Thousands of people rushed into the mall after the parade ended on Sunday in a bid to see the Queen, filling the huge expanse within minutes.

On Saturday, the monarch delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened an evening concert outside Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington bear a beloved character among children in the UK. She revealed that, just like the furry bear, she has a thing for marmalade sandwiches and likes to keep them in her purse.

Diana Ross and rock band Queen headlined the all-star tribute concert, which also included Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

Charles highlighted his mother’s role as a symbol of unity and stability over the decades during the concert. Addressing the Queen as Your Majesty Mum, Charles said: You laugh and cry with us and more importantly you have been there for us for these 70 years.

Millions of people across the country marked the occasion with patriotic street parties and barbecues, lining the streets with long tables, balloons and picnic dishes. On Sunday, Charles and Camilla mingled with the crowd at The Oval cricket ground in London for a Big Jubilee Lunch.”

Veteran David Godwin, celebrating at a street party in central London, said the Queen had brought us together again.

It reflects the country and right now the country is buzzing and was in great shape, he said.

Jo Kearney, Srdjan Nedeljkovic and Maria Grazia Murru contributed to this report.

Follow all the AP stories about the British royal family on https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.