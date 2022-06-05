Entertainment
Birthday party: Edinburgh plans two-day eruption for bicentenary
From the skies above Edinburgh, local residents will have the chance to get a unique perspective on its 200-year history.
They will be able to take off in a hot air balloon, soaring above the two-day festival and celebration that is the Bicentennial Bash. People can watch the lumberjack stars chop, hew, saw and climb, all in recognition of Edinburgh’s timber and veneer history. Pony rides, magic shows, petting zoos and all kinds of local vendors will keep young and old entertained.
And from Friday until the end of Saturday evening, live music will thrill the crowds.
A bicentenary is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and Edinburgh’s 200th anniversary organizers are making sure it’s an event that no one will forget. From food and historical exhibits to shows and fireworks, people will have the opportunity to experience all that the city has been and the community it continues to foster.
This whole year has been spent researching and exploring our history to find interesting stories and anecdotes that we can share with the community, said SaraBeth Drybread, event organizer. People are very excited. We have people from out of state returning for the celebration, looking forward to this historic event.
We saw it as a big family reunion for our town, where people can talk and reminisce and have a meal together and listen to music.
Edinburgh, which was founded in 1822 by John Campbell, has designated the entire year as a recognition of its 200-year history. Beginning with a launch dinner in March and continuing with a church history tour and exhibit at the Johnson County History Museum, anticipation has been building for the two-day festival, Drybread said.
In the long planning process, the organizers wanted to do something completely different from any other Edinburgh festival.
We have the Fall Festival with carnival rides and our Holiday Festival with carriage rides. We wanted it to be something unique, said Drybread. As it was our 200th anniversary, we wanted to pay homage to our past but also do things that were sort of hobby activities.
Entertainment and live music are a big part of that. The planning committee contacted and secured a diverse lineup of music Friday night and all day Saturday. Celebrate Edinburgh’s Scottish and Irish roots on Friday with a performance by the Ceili Band followed by ballads, chants and folksongs from Old America, Ireland and the British Isles.
The catchy tunes of Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt and other rhythm greats are brought to life through the music of Dukes of Django. Everything from acoustic folk to hip-hop to all-out rock is in Barely Bones’ repertoire.
Headliner Rusty Bladen is one of the most active and well-known artists on the Indiana music scene. His local rock brand has produced nine albums and over 5,000 shows throughout his career.
Having two days of live music is going to be really special, said Drybread. Entertainment will always be there.
Other performances are planned by magician Laif Ryan, as well as Mr. Daniel’s family-centric musical styles. Children can relax in the Petting Zoo and go on pony rides, while food trucks, a beer garden and more than 40 vendors will keep adults entertained throughout the weekend.
The Johnson County Shrine Club hosted a fish and fillet fry for the community on both days of the festival. A proclamation, featuring local and state officials as well as members of the National Guard, will be read Saturday afternoon.
But perhaps the most interesting feature will be the hot air balloon, which will take off from the grass of School Hill on Saturday evening.
It’s an ancient form of transportation, and we thought it would be fun, Drybread said. You can see the whole city from up there. We wanted to take the celebration to the skies and watch the whole community as we celebrate this great occasion.
The lumberjack show is another highlight of the festival. The All American Lumberjack Show lumber experts will split into two teams to compete in 10 exciting lumberjack events, from log rolling to ax throwing to hot saw races.
We wanted to recognize our rich veneer and lumber industry, and I tried to ask myself, what could we do with the wood? said Drybread.
As long as the bicentenary festival is planned, it seems surreal that it is less than a week away. But anticipation has been building across the Edinburgh community, and it’s going to make for an event that will be hard to forget, Drybread said.
It’s really about memories. Were going to work very hard to document this event with family photo opportunities, and were going to have a videographer there. We want to immortalize this event, she says.
IF YOU ARE GOING TO
Bicentenary celebration
What: A two-day celebration of Edinburgh’s 200th anniversary
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 10 and 11
Where: Keeley Street in School Hill, Edinburgh
Ongoing events: food trucks, beer garden, vendors, magic shows
Program
June 10
Noon, 4 p.m., and 8 p.m.: All American Lumberjack Show, Gravel Lot at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 100 Keeley St.
6 p.m.: Ceili Band, main stage
7 p.m.: Laif Ryan magic show, main stage
8 p.m.: Laughing Jack, main stage
June 11
11 a.m.: Mini-farm and pony rides, School Hill grass
11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.: All American Lumberjack Show, Holy Trinity Catholic Church gravel lot
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Children and family show M. Daniel
4 p.m.: Dukes of Django, main stage
6 p.m.: Barely Bones, main stage
7-10 p.m.: Hot Air Balloons, School Hill Grass; tickets can be purchased at edinburgh-bicentennial-organization.square.site or at the community center
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Rusty Bladen, main stage
Information: facebook.com/EdinburghIN200
