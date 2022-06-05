Who is Arn Piper? The actor was spotted dancing with Dua Lipa at a nightclub in Spain

Arn Piper is a Spanish actor, singer, and model best known for his role as Ander Muoz in Netflix’s teen drama “Elite.” He is currently going viral on the internet as he is seen dancing with the British singer Doua Lipa at a nightclub in Spain on June 3.

A few hours later, FKA twigsan English singer, songwriter and dancer has posted a video on TikTok in which she is seen passionately kissing actor Aron Piper filmed on a beach.

Below is the video that is making the rounds on social media.

WHY DOES FKA TWIGS DO WITH ARON PIPER? ? DID I MISS AN ENTIRE CHAPTER?? pic.twitter.com/xvrUsFK6Zm — hugo (@hugowontbite) June 4, 2022

Arn Piper was seen kissing FKA Twigs in a video posted by her

32 years old Tahliah Debrett Barnett known by her stage name FKA Twigs looked sizzling in a racy black swimsuit. It’s not yet clear whether the video is being shot for a music video or an actual new romance.

As Arn Piper made headlines, we’ll try to cover everything you need to know about him in our article today.

Who is Arn Piper?

Aron was born in 1997 in Berlin, Germany. He appeared in TV series like Centro mdico (2016), Derecho a soar (2019), The Mess You Leave Behind (2020) and Elite (2018 until 2021).

He has also acted in many Spanish films during his career which spanned more than a decade.

he is trilingual

The talented actor knows three languages ​​well – German, Spanish and English. He knows the three languages ​​well due to the nationality of his family. Her father is from Germany while her mother is Spanish.

Singer

Arn Piper is a multi-talented artist with a deep love for music. This year he released a song called London Calling. According to his website, he is set to tour Europe to perform his music very soon.

Social media and fashion

Arn is very active on Instagram where he has 13.9 million followers. Her posts are full of gorgeous photos in stylish outfits.

Arn has a great sense of style as he likes to express his personality through his outfits. He knows how to strike a confident pose in a blue and gold Versace tracksuit for custom outfits.

It can be safely said that he gets the attention of his fans all over the world based on the comments he receives for his social media posts.

Many call him Beau, for his superb dress sense.

Private life

Spanish model and fashion designer Jessica Goicoechea was reported earlier as Arons enjoys life. She is from Barcelona and the pair have been spotted together in the past.

The lovebirds were also seen together in a kissing photo, however, they have not officially confirmed that they are or were a couple.

It is observed that many celebrities in the entertainment industry tend to share more details about their personal life on social media platforms. But this is not the case with Aron.

Even though Arn has a huge following on social media, he keeps a low profile and likes to keep his private life out of the public eye. He does not divulge any information relating to his personal life other than his work.

