Vivid Sydney Hosts Hollywood Stars for Baz Luhrmann’s Headline Talk and Elvis Sydney Premiere





SYDNEY, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann was joined by Hollywood heavyweights Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia Dejonge on a star-studded red carpet at Vivid Sydney tonight, for the Sydney to Sydney premiere. Elvis. Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Vivid Sydney, this is the first time in the festival's 12-year history that a film premiere has been included in the official program. Luhrmann's first appearance at Vivid Sydney came earlier today, where he joined renowned journalist Marc Fennell for a thought-provoking talk, The Baz Affair,as part of Vivid Ideas' Global Storytellers series. The conversation focused on the remarkable rise and rise of Baz's career, from humble beginnings in a small town in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, to the dazzling heights of Hollywood, capturing the audiences along the way with its signature style and powerful storytelling. Vivid Sydney, the annual festival of light, music and ideas, will transform the harbor city into a luminous fusion of creativity and innovation until Saturday 18 June. With over 85 intriguing talks, workshops and immersive experiences, Vivid Ideas explores the forces that shape our society, starting conversations that continue long after the festival ends. Minister for Business, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said the Sydney premiere Elvis is another example of how Vivid Sydney pushes boundaries to deliver the biggest, brightest and best line-up ever. Vivid Sydney 2022 got off to a great start with our biggest opening weekend ever, seeing 435,000 people in Sydney CBD enjoying the whole festival and expecting a similar turnout this weekend. -end, Mr. Ayres said. This is another premiere at the festival, the first time a film premiere has been part of the official program. Vivid Sydney is constantly evolving and looking for new ways to engage audiences, while supporting local events and creative industries. Baz's case and the Elvispremiere tickets were purchased, with over 1,400 tickets sold. It's exciting to see the theater packed and the visitor economy booming. Festival director Gill Minervini added that Baz Luhrmann joins a powerful and thought-provoking lineup of vivid ideas for 2022, as global storyteller alongside Aaron Sorkin, Gretchen Carlson and Troye Sivan. Baz is a creative visionary with a body of work that embodies everything Vivid Ideas stands for celebrating those who push the boundaries of creativity, tell stories that challenge the status quo, and drive change for good. He and Catherine Martin embody Sydney's style and creativity. Baz Luhrmann said I grew up in a very small town in NSW. When I was 15 I used to come to town and watch movies, and now I'm back in Sydney talking about movies. There's even an opening tonight Elvis. This is my home and I feel so comfortable being here. It's so wonderful to be part of Vivid Sydney. Appearing on the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Elvis tonight at the State Theater Sydney included Baz Luhrmann and the stars of Elvis including Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley. To book tickets for Vivid Sydney events and shows, and for more information on the programme, go towww.vividsydney.com. Go social using @vividsydney #vividsydney. Media Contact: Wayne Mitcham, Destination New South Wales

E : [email protected]

Such. : +64 21 499 550 Related images





Image 1: Baz Luhrmann, Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

Premiere of Elvis at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW





Picture 2: Tom Hank

Premiere of Elvis at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW





Image 3: Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge

Premiere of Elvis at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW





Image 4: Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks

Premiere of Elvis at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW





Image 5: Baz Luhrmann speaking at Vivid Sydney 2022 Ideas

