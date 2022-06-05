3 dead, 11 injured in Philadelphia shooting on busy street

Philadelphia police investigators work at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA Multiple sniper fire killed three people and injured at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the South Street area in central Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple gunshots. Rushing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to provide assistance, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Another responding officer saw a man on a street corner firing a handgun at a large crowd about half a block away, Outlaw said. The officer pulled his gun and fired several times, and police believe the man was punched before he dropped his handgun on the sidewalk and fled, Outlaw said.

Outlaw said the dead were a 34-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. Investigators believe one of the three killed was involved in a physical altercation with another man, and those two began shooting at each other, both being hit by gunfire and killing one, Outlaw said.

The other two people killed and a number of other shooting victims, ages 17 to 69, were thought to be innocent bystanders, Outlaw said. She called it a dark day for the city when many people enjoying a beautiful day fell victim to horrific and unthinkable acts…at a very popular local and tourist hangout.

It is important that we bring justice to the victims, their families and our community, she said.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, but Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said investigators knew from evidence at the scene that a total of five guns were involved. Additionally, police are investigating several other shootings before and after, including a fatal one, to see if they could be linked.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesman Damien Woods said 10 patients came to that particular hospital; three dead, six in stable condition and one who has since been released.

Outlaw said police plan to beef up resources Sunday night in that area, as well as in the nearby Penns Landing area along the Delaware River that separates Pennsylvania from New Jersey.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and nightlife with many bars, restaurants and shops. A local business surveillance video released by WTXF-TV showed dozens of people strolling on sidewalks and in the street, then fleeing when gunfire rang out. Police were looking for CCTV footage of businesses in the area.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting more than devastating.

Once again we see lives needlessly lost and people injured in another horrific, brazen and despicable act of gun violence, he said in a statement Sunday morning. My heart goes out to the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured and to all those affected by this terrible tragedy. “

Kenney said the rise in gun violence in the city and across the country not only makes me heartbroken, but also angry. He said, however, that tackling this violence would be an uphill battle without measures to address the availability and easy access to firearms.

Eric Walsh, closing the outdoor seating area of ​​a bar along the block, told the Philadelphia Inquirer the scene was chaotic. He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground around the corner.

People were coming out of the streets with blood spattered on white sneakers and scraped knees and scraped elbows, Walsh said. We were literally balling up towels, wetting them, and handing them to people.

