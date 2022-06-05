Jeff Bridges on surviving cancer and COVID

One spring day in Santa Barbara, Jeff Bridges has fun turning a backyard into a theater studio for a terribly ill-prepared student. “This is our biggest stage, man; do you know where your brand is? he told Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies. “We can’t watch our mark, man! Ok, now we’re supposed to talk, supposed to be a little natural, man.

“Okay, totally. Natural, man,” Mankiewicz said.

“Ooh, that was very nice, that gesture!”

At 72, Jeff Bridges is a star of singular brilliance. Seven-time Oscar nominee and Best Actor for ‘Crazy Heart’, he’s a leading man with the soul of a character actor: he can be a hero, a villain, a statesman or a smoker. of gaskets.

“I think as creative people, I think as artists, our job is to get hooked,” he said. “I love getting addicted when I do.”

“Getting hooked” is easy when the virus is in your blood. Born to actors Lloyd Bridges and Dorothy Simpson, his mother knew how to get a good performance from Jeff right off the bat, at less than a year old, in a 1951 drama, “The Company She Keeps”: “Jane Greer is, you know, holding me. And I’m a happy baby. I’m smiling! I’m supposed to cry in the scene. And Jane goes, “Oh, I don’t want the baby to cry.” And my mom goes, “Oh, clip- the just. Yeah, just pinch her foot a little bit there.” And I start crying!”

Eight years later, Bridges shared the small screen with his father in the hit CBS television series “Sea Hunt”…a lesson then guides him today. “I remember sitting on his bed and, you know, teaching me all the basics: ‘Don’t just say your lines; listen to what I say and react accordingly”, you know?

Another role model was in the next room – her brother, Beau Bridges, eight years her senior. Bolder too. Jeff recalls, “Beau had a great idea. We rented a flatbed truck and stopped at a supermarket. And our dad taught us how to put on a fight. People were getting together, trying to separate us. And and then we’d say ‘No, it’s a show!'”

Jeff’s escape movie came out in 1971, “The Last Picture Show”:

Big studio deals followed, including “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” opposite Clint Eastwood. Bridges – surprisingly – told director Michael Cimino he was no good for the role: “‘I don’t know why you hired me, man. I’m really not that guy. “He said, ‘Jeff, Jeff, Jeff, do you know the Tag game?’ I say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ He said, ‘It’s you!'”

He’s been ‘it’ ever since – in ‘Against All Odds’, ‘Starman’, ‘Jagged Edge’, ‘Iron Man’, ‘True Grit’, ‘Hell or High Water’ and of course, the Coen brothers’ The Great. Lebowski.”

“It’s such a good movie,” Bridges said. “I mean, it’s so well written and executed…you know, it’s so wonderful when it happens.”

If it looks like Jeff Bridges is living an enchanted life, consider the devastating 1-2 punch thrown at him during the pandemic.

Mankiewicz said, “You’ve had a few years.”

“Yeah I’ve been away for a while with cancer and COVID and all that, yeah,” he replied.

“Everything Bridges is talking about started when he went to see a doctor after feeling pain: ‘I better get that checked out. And I go in and have a CT scan and find out I have a -inch of mass in my stomach. You know, lymphoma.

A cancer diagnosis was the #1 blow. #2 came when Bridges — and his wife, Susan — tested positive for COVID-19. Susan spent five days in the hospital; Jeff, five weeks.

“Oh man, what a trip,” Bridges said. “I couldn’t breathe. And it’s the incredible pain of not being able to breathe.”

Mankiewicz asked, “Do you have times when you think, ‘Well, maybe that’s it’?”

“Oh, the doctors, yeah, my wife was like, ‘Is he going to die?’ And they say, ‘We’re doing our best here.’ They wouldn’t reassure her that everything would be fine. My doctors were like, ‘Jeff, you have to fight. Dude, you don’t fight. You gotta fight.” And I said, “What are you talking about man? I’m in surrender mode, man!” I mean, we’re all gonna die, man. Come on, we’re all gonna get sick and die, and your friends are gonna die, and that’s part of it.

“I take it you’ve been thinking a lot about your family?”

Bridges said: “Oh yeah. Dealing with issues, you know, what’s right in front of you, and those that turn out to be, well, that’s life. That’s how it is, you know? is what is in front of me. And isn’t it? it’s beautiful?”

It was particularly beautiful: Bridges was engaged to dance with his daughter at her wedding. “And when I started to get better, my goal was to walk Haley down the wedding aisle. Not only did I get to walk her, but we did a little wedding dance. And that was really , really great.”

With his cancer now in remission, Jeff credits Susan with giving him the resolve to stay strong.

Mankiewicz said, “I was going to say, typical Hollywood marriage – forty-five years!”

“Yee-hee! So wonderful. Oh, man!”

The two met in 1975 while Bridges was shooting a movie in Montana. “I have a picture of the first words I said to my wife, and the first words she said to me: ‘Do you want to go out with me?’ ‘Nope.’ And click, the guy took the picture. You know, and wow. That’s my most prized possession!”

He’s also back to work in a TV series, with “The Old Man” on FX. He’s a richly drawn character, a retired former CIA agent. Bridges said, “He’s a guy, he’s getting older. He’s not sure about his sanity. And his past, well, let’s just say it’s interesting.”

2022 is shaping up to be a much better year for bridges; he has a new role and a new perspective: “During my illness, you say so often, ‘That’s not really what I wanted; I wanted more of that.’ But just being alive – seeing, hearing, smelling, touching. If COVID had taught us anything, it’s taught us that we’re all in this together, man. We’re all connected, you know? And feel that connection in the form of love that comes to you is something else!



