Acting Award for ISM Students in Malayalam Drama Competition





Muscat: Muscat Indian School students Adhrit Gautham (Grade 6) and Adhi Krishna (Grade 3) won Best Child Actor in the recently concluded Malayalam Drama Competition held at the hotel Al Falaj. They participated on behalf of a theater group registered in the competition organized by a leading talent school in Muscat. The event, which took place over a two-day period, saw 10 theater groups from Muscat and Sohar along with over 120 artists and technicians engage in healthy competition for different titles. The event also had compiled drama by the organizers staged in a non-competitive category. The event was also marked as a first stage drama competition following the recent lifting of covid protocols. Adhrit Gautham and Adhi Krishna received the Best Child Actor award for their exemplary performance in the play titled Pratheeksha written and directed by Ajay Raj Menon. The judgment resonates with the wide audience acceptance of their acting and drama. The drama itself won the Special Jury Prize for Best Team Performance and the Special Jury Prize for Best Actor from Dr. Rajgopal. The play had Devananda, a 9th grade student from Muscat Indian School as the main character, who won audience appreciation for her outstanding acting performance. Even though she couldn’t win any awards, there were several mentions of her talent and a bright future in the performing arts. The results were announced by the members of the Jury during a special ceremony organized in the premises of the organizers. The jury was made up of personalities from the Malayalam theater and film industry and were specially invited to Oman to judge this event. Adhrit Gautham is the son of Ajay Raj and Geethu Ajay while Adhi Krishna is the daughter of Arathi and Krishnendu and Devananda is the daughter of Vinod Pillai and Sini. Dr. Rajgopal is a top anesthesiologist at Koula Hospital and has also won many accolades for his acting and directing endeavors.

