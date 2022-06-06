“Tumhara Moosewala Kar Denge”: Salman Khan and Father Salim receive death threats





Mumbai:A letter allegedly threatening to kill Salman Khan like Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was recently gunned down in broad daylight in Punjab, was received by the Bollywood star’s father, Salim Khan, on Sunday morning. Salim Khan reportedly found the letter while out jogging around 7:30-8am. It is reported that as Salim Khan sat on a bench, he found the threatening letter allegedly addressed to his son Salman Khan.Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee to Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK a Speedy Recovery The letter read: “Salman Khan ka bhi Sidhu Moosewala kar denge (Salman Khan will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala).” Also Read – Karisma Kapoor in Black Monokini Looks Smoking Hot as She Drops Throwback Vacation Pic – See Photo Viral The police registered a case and opened a further investigation. In a statement released by Mumbai Police, it was said that an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station and further investigation is ongoing. Also Read – Pride Month 2022: 7 Must-See Destinations in India to Celebrate LGBTQ Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified people in Punjabs Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government pulled his security blanket. The fearsome gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the murder of Moosewalas. Lawrence Bishnoi had written a Facebook post that claimed Sidhu Moosewala was killed in revenge for the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a YAD leader, popularly known as Vicky Middukhera. Lawrence Bishnoi also threatened to kill Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi, who is believed to be involved in more than five dozen criminal cases filed against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, in 2018 also threatened to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan, following which Salman Khan’s security was reinforced by the Mumbai Police. In fact, a special task force of the Haryana police had discovered that an arrested gangster, Sampat Nehra, a sniper from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was allegedly working to kill Salman. Sampat Nehra had even carried out a reconnaissance to observe Salman Khan’s movements and strike at the right time.

