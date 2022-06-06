After 14 years, Chun-Li now has a new voice actor in Street Fighter 6





Laura Bailey hands over the role of the strongest woman in the world Until the release of Street Fighter 4, the World Warriors roster had never really had a consistent cast of voice actors between games which has remained largely the same since, although that is changing now. With the massive drop in Street Fighter 6 news last week, Capcom revealed that Chun-Li has a new English voice actor for the first time in 14 years for Street Fighter. Anyone who’s followed the show for a while probably knows that famed Laura Bailey has been the Western voice of Chun since 2008, but she won’t be reprising her role for SF6. Instead, we’ll hear the acting talents of Jennie Kwan take over the next generation of Street Fighter. From his nearly 20 year history of voiceover work, you may best recognize Kwan from his role as Suki in Avatar: The Last Airbender as well as Kakushi from Demon Slayer, Sayaka from Lost Judgment, Aina from .hack/ /, Sakuya in Eureka Seven and Ayako Mitsuzuri in Fate/stay night. “It’s official!! FINALLY I can announce that I’m the voice of CHUN-LI in Street Fighter 6!!” wrote Kwan on his Instagram after the character reveal. “So grateful to be part of this iconic series. Now is the time to go out there and KICK some big a&$!!” The exact reason for the voice change is not known to the public at this time, but it likely stems from Bailey’s decision and not Capcom taking a new direction considering Fumiko Orikasa (who holds the Japanese voice title of Chun since Tatsunoko against Capcom and SF4) will continue to embody the strongest woman in the world in SF6. Bailey hasn’t been active on social media since the Street Fighter announcements, but her recent posts seem to indicate that the actor with hundreds of roles under his belt is putting his family more first now, despite being still technically active. Oddly enough, her husband, Travis Willingham, has also remained as Guile’s English voice since SF4, so it’ll be interesting to see if he returns for the new game or not as well. The Street Fighter 6 website confirms that Kyle Hebert and Hiroki Takahashi are voicing Ryu while Aleks Le and Tomoaki Maeno unsurprisingly still play Luke. Jamie, the first all-new character revealed for SF6, is voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi in Japanese and Stephen Fu in English, who also voiced Weather Report in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Corentin in Triangle Strategy, Sang-woo in Squid Game, Greiz in Attack on Titan and Joannes in Code Geass. Chun-Li has had Bailey replaced with a different actor in recent years outside of Street Fighter with Ashly Burch giving her the best Spinning Bird Kicks in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Teppen. As it stands, SF5 and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid may be Laura Bailey’s last credited roles as the Chunners. Capcom seems to be trying to keep the English and Japanese bands together as much as they can for SF6, so it’ll be interesting to hear performances from series staples and newcomers when the game releases in 2023.

