Pete Davidson and Saint West have lunch at the grove: video – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock pete davidson28 years old, was seen with Kim Kardashianthe son St. West! The Saturday Night Live alum kindly held hands with 6-year-olds during a solo outing at The Grove mall in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 4, in video obtained by TMZ. It looks like Pete took Saint to lunch at a casual, family-friendly place, The Cheesecake Factory. Ever an explorer, Saint led the way through the cobblestone roads of the outer complex, apparently with plenty to show his mother’s boyfriend! More about pete davidson Kim, 41, was not seen with the couple who appeared to be joined by a low-key security guard. Pete, who recently dyed his hair blonde to match the SKIMS founder, looked casual in green shorts, a gray t-shirt and black sneakers, keeping his head covered with a baseball cap. Saint was also casual in a blue t-shirt and matching shorts, keeping cool with a bucket hat and black sandals. It’s the first time the stand-up comedian has been pictured with Saint without Kim, but he bonded one-on-one with North, 9. Pete and North were seen enjoying a golf cart ride around the Kims Hidden Hills estate in April during one of his visits to California! North seemed to be having fun with the Staten Island native, suggesting it wasn’t their first interaction. Beyond that, Pete also has a tattoo reading KNSCP for Kim and her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago4 and Psalm3. The Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Pics of North West, Dream, Saint and More The latest meeting place comes amid sources recounting HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Pete talk about moving in together eight months after their romance began. This is not a decision taken lightly. Kim would never take that step without discussing it with all of her children first, the source tells us, referring to Kim’s four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 44. By this point Pete has spent so much time with his kids and he absolutely adores them. She sort of sees Pete as a big kid himself, and she loves seeing how well they all get along, the insider also knocked down HL. Related link Related: Kim Kardashian and Ray Js’ Relationship Over the Years: From Dating to Sex Tape Scandal to Today

