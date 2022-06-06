Wordle 352 June 6 daily TIPS: Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Three clues to help answer | Games | Entertainment





As Britons return to work after an extra long bank holiday weekend, Wordle is here to make it all better. Indeed, Wordle 352 is available for the next 24 hours, so head over to the website to make sure you keep your winning streak alive. If you’re struggling to maintain that precious winning streak, just head to the bottom of the page for a spoiler-free selection of tips and hints for the June 6 puzzle.

The perfect companion for the daily commute, Wordle tasks players with finding a five-letter word in just six attempts. Luckily, there are ways to narrow it down and solve the puzzle fairly quickly. It’s about paying close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess. If the letter tile turns gray, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, but not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place. The app keeps track of your stats, showing how many correct answers you got, as well as your winning streak. If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be published. You will also lose your valuable winning streak. Read on for some handy Wordle tips, followed by a spoiler-free selection of hints for Wordle 352 on June 6…

Wordle general tips and tricks… • Do not use the same letter twice in your opening statement. • Try to use a few vowels in your first try, especially ‘A’ and ‘E’. • Avoid letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’ and ‘Q’ until later when you have a better idea of ​​the answer. • ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, while ‘TOUCH’ is a decent second guess. • Check out the daily tips provided by Express Online below… Wordle 351 tips and clues for June 6… 1. Wordle 351 starts with the letter G. 2. Wordle 351 contains only one vowel, but it appears twice. 3. Definitely feel bad about going back to work today.

