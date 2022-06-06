The actor of the NGO Yashs restores an old water tank | Mysore News





Shivamogga: A Historical Kalyani of the Keladi Dynasty located in Anandapuram in Sagar taluk has been given a new lease of life, thanks to actor Yash who sponsored the project.

Actors from the NGO Yashomarga took over the project and completed the renovation of Champaka Sarasu, which was inaugurated on Sunday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Mahantina Mutt or Champaka Sarasu is believed to have been built by Maharaja Raja Venkatappa Nayaka of the Keladi dynasty, which flourished between the 14th and 15th centuries. Nearly 5,000 lakes and ponds in Shivamogga were created by Keladi rulers.

Champaka Sarasu is also one of the ponds in Malanduru village near Anandapura in Sagar Taluk.

It was in a dilapidated state when Yashomarga began work to restore it.

At least 20 workers restored the 76.8m wide and 77.8m long kalyani.

The Nandi temple located inside the pond has also been renovated.

Ecologist Shivananda Kalave, an adviser to Yashomarga, has taken a personal look at the restoration.

He thanked the actor for funding the project.

He said that while looking for village reservoirs for rejuvenation under Yashomarga, I found this place which was covered with shrubs. I saw liquor bottles thrown everywhere. I approached Yash and told him his story. He accepted my suggestion and began its renovation, he said.

According to folklore, Venkatappa fell in love with Champaka, who is from the fishing community. His subjects disapproved of this. This led Champaka to commit suicide.

In his memory, Venkatappa built the Champaka Sarasu. But according to some experts, the pond got its name because it was surrounded by Champak trees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mysuru/actor-yashs-ngo-restores-ancient-water-tank/articleshow/92024135.cms

