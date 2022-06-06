Hollywood Brown of the Arizona Cardinals also knows another Cards QB





Kyler Murray isn’t the only quarterback Marquise Brown has played with before. When the Arizona Cardinals acquired Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in a shock draft night trade, everyone immediately thought of how Brown could reunite with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray. The two had played together in Oklahoma for one season. Their efforts lit up the scoreboards everywhere they went, and when Brown left for the NFL, he wasn’t certain they’d be on the same team again. Here we are in 2022, and they are reunited. But Brown has another connection in the quarters room – and that’s the third string quarterback. Trace McSorely. McSorely was the quarterback for the team that played most of the infamous Tuesday afternoon game of all time between the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Trace McSorley (!) throws a 70-yard TD to Marquise Brown. This game is not over.pic.twitter.com/jdf246eeO3 -Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2020 The Arizona Cardinals WR connections to the quarterback room make for an even better move. Was it really necessary to trade for Brown on draft night? It’s debatable. What is not debatable is that Brown is now part of the Arizona Cardinals. With Brown’s history of playing alongside Murray and McSorley, the connection these three have will only work in favor of the Cardinals. Unfortunately, Murray hasn’t been able to stay healthy (a trend that will hopefully change this year) for an entire season. Want your voice to be heard? Join the Raising Zona team! Write for us! But if Murray is short on time, Colt McCoy and McSorley are solid backups who should put Cardinals fans at ease (who else just noticed that all Cardinals quarterback last names all start with the letter “M”?). McSorley has a chance to erase the painful memories of Chris Streveler in 2020, who did his best to lead the Cardinals to a playoff appearance, but it didn’t work. We’ll see what McSorley has in the pre-season.

