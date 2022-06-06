Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino ready to try for another baby | Entertainment





Jersey Shore star Mike The Situation Sorrentino is ready to try for a second baby with wife Lauren Pesce. The couple were high school sweethearts and they wed in 2018 before welcoming their first child, a son named Romeo Reign, in March 2021. And just over a year after the birth, Mike is ready to try for another child. He told Us Weekly: I think we’re ready for baby number two. We keep talking about it and we were going to start trying. Lauren then revealed that they didn’t want to stop at two as the couple always wanted a big family. She added: I feel like we always said three. We love number three, and it’s just like, good vibes. But see what God gives us. When asked how she’s coping with life as a new mum, Lauren admits it’s been tough, but she loves every minute of it. She said: There’s chaos. It’s so much fun having a baby. I love it Being a first-time mom and everything new, you have no experience to draw on. It’s one of those things you have to figure out for yourself. Mike and Lauren met in college after taking a math class together and dated from 2004 to 2007. After breaking up, Mike shot to fame on the reality show Jersey Shore and the couple didn’t reconnect until the show ended in 2012. They met again at a kickboxing class and rekindled their old relationship. They dated for five years before getting married in 2018.

