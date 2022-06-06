Titans Season 4s Superboy Actor Performs High-Flying Stunt In BTS Image





Actor Joshua Orpin, who plays Superboy/Conner Kent in Titans season 4, shares a new behind-the-scenes image of himself performing a flying stunt.

Joshua Orpin, who plays Superboy on Titansseason 4, shares behind-the-scenes footage of himself performing a flying stunt. After moving from DC Universe to HBO Max for its season 3, Titans returns for Season 4 as the series is currently in production in Toronto, Canada. Based on the Teen Titans characters, Titans is a serious adaptation following Dick Grayson and his life after being Robin for several years while becoming the leader of his own team of heroes. While an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed, Titans Season 4 premieres would take place in October on HBO Max. Unlike previous seasons of the show, Titans season 4 will have 12 episodes instead of the usual 13. VIDEO OF THE DAY One of the main characters in mosttitansrun is Conner Kent, aka Superboy (Joshua Orpin), who was teased at the end ofTitansseason 1. He made his arrival in season 2 and was revealed to be a clone made from the DNA of Superman and Lex Luthor. After escaping the Project Cadmus experiment, Conner befriends the Titans and becomes one of their most powerful members. Following the dramatic events ofTitansSeason 3 sees the heroes exit Gotham City and set off on their next adventure while tackling dangerous new threats. RELATED: What New Titans Characters Mean For Season 4 Titans Season 4 has been filming since late February and is nearing the end of production. Throughout filming, various cast and crew members shared behind-the-scenes footage and clips from the new season, without spoiling anything major. Stonecrop recently shared photos on his Instagram page of him doing a high-flying stunt with green screen. Although it is not clear which episode it is, Orpin clarifies that Titans season 4 “It’s going to be absolutely crazy.” Check out his message below.

Click here to see the original post on Instagram So far, Warner Bros. TV and HBO Max kept many plot details under wraps forTitans season 4. What’s been confirmed so far is that the DC drama will introduce not one, but three new villains to the season. Joseph Morgan, better known as Klaus Mikaelsson in The Vampire Diaries franchise, has been run as a series regular and will star Brother Blood, a major villain from the comic book Teen Titans. Franka Potente also joins Titans season 4 as another series regular, as May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem. Finally, Lisa Ambalavanar appears as Jinx, who is a member of the Fearsome Five.

Something to note about Stonecrop’s message is that it may foreshadow Superboy developing an important ability. So far in the series, when it comes to taking him to the skies, Conner has only been able to jump very high, as he hasn’t been able to fully fly like Superman. However, it wouldn’t be a shock if Orpin’s message hinted that maybe in Titans season 4, Conner will learn to steal or unlock this power, despite his mixed DNA. Given that Conner has increasingly controlled his powers over the past few seasons, being able to fly would be another way to demonstrate this point. Only Time Will Tell Which Bigger Arc Superboy Is In Titans season 4, but hopefully it involves being able to do more than jump a tall building in a single bound.

