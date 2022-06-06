Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Talk ‘Frank and Penelope’ – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s summer vacation season and Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan got off to a great start by spending nearly three weeks on the Mediterranean coast in May. THR met the couple on the deck of the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes at a May 22 launch party for Redbud Studios, the company releasing Cowan’s new film Sean Patrick Flanery’s Franck and Penelope (out June 3). Cowan’s film debuted a week earlier at the Riviera International Film Festival in Italy; from there, the couple traveled to Cannes to attend some premieres at the Palace. “I don’t have to say it, but the highlight [of the trip] really saw Caylee in her movie with an audience and saw her experience that for the first time,” Affleck said. “Then, too, seeing the community come together and talk about movies. I miss that. It’s fun just being in the audience and not having to do a lot of publicity or promotion or anything. However , to be perfectly honest, it made me miss having a movie that I’m really proud of and want to share. He will have a few chances; he then plays in Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer, by Bill Pohlad dreaming wild and that of Mikael Hafström Slingshots. And he asks for more after going to the Palace for the world premieres of Baz Luhrmann Elvis and George Miller Three thousand years of nostalgia. “Talking to all these filmmakers, some I’ve known for years and some I just met, and hearing them talk about what they do has made me want to make movies again. I really can’t wait to ‘do more,’ he said. As for Cowan, she also enjoyed the view and noted how far the scene was from the surrounding area on the Texas plateau of Franck and Penelope. “There was nothing glamorous about it,” she said of the production of the film, which sees her play an exotic dancer on the run with a drifter as they encounter a dangerous cult. Kevin Dillon, Billy Budinich, Jonathan Schaech, Donna D’Errico and Lin Shaye also star. “It was 116 degrees [in July 2021] and we sweat, taking COVID tests every day. It was so hot that one day the nurse on set gave me an IV and the next day she had an IV in her arm, so it was real. Also real? Having a partner in the same business. “I’ve been very lucky because he’s been so supportive of me and I’ve been so supportive of him as well,” she explained. “It’s so good because it’s so much easier to have someone to hold your hand and be there with you and be consistent through all the ups and downs of this career. It’s so good because he’s done it before and he understands what it’s all about. Now that they’ve done the Côte d’Azur together, she said it would be a fantasy to move to France. “I would love to move here, or to Portofino,” she said. “There is so much architecture, so much history and so much culture.” Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend the Cannes premiere of Elvis May 25, 2022.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan attend the vanity lounge x Louis Vuitton dinner at Fred LEcailler on May 20, 2022.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images This story first appeared in the June 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

