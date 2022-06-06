The Duke and Duchess of Sussex miss the Platinum Jubilee contest | Entertainment





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday (06.05.22). The royal couple recently traveled to the UK from their home in the US to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but they were absent from the star-studded pageant in London. The news was confirmed ahead of the spectacular event when a list of expected Royal Family attendees was released and their names were missing. However, other senior members of the royal family were present to enjoy the festivities, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen also made an appearance from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where she was seen smiling and waving to the crowd. The 96-year-old monarch was joined on the balcony by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four year. People also read… The Queen – who only made a relatively brief appearance in front of the crowd – was unable to attend events on Friday and Saturday after experiencing mobility issues in recent months. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also absent from the Platinum Party at the palace on Saturday. More than 30 members of the Royal Family attended the star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but the Duke and Duchess instead spent the day celebrating their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday “in private” at Windsor. The Duke and Duchess – who also have three-year-old Archie together – made their first public appearance in the UK for two years on Friday, when they attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

