The ‘Pedro, the Scaly’ actor who married at 77

Julio César Luna said yes to the altar at the age of 77 with film and television producer Liliana María Fajardo Lozano, whom he met in Snail Televisin.

Liliana posted photos from the ceremony on her Instagram account, along with a moving message. Thank God for a wonderful and long-awaited day, which exceeded our expectations and our emotions. We fulfilled the promise we had with God and ourselves to marry in the Church, after 20 years of civil marriage. I saw Julio’s happiness in his eyes and felt mine in my tears.

Very moved by our love story and happy with God’s blessing, was another of the messages published by Liliana María Fajardo on her Instagram account, with a video of the moments of the ceremony.

She was a producer, she studied production and directing, and I met her in Caracol. He didn’t give me five bullets, he walked past me and looked at me like a dirty rag. But hey, we started going out as friends, getting to know each other and the whole story, told Julio César Luna in an interview on the show Bravssimo of Municipal television.

The actor well known for his portrayal of Hugo Horacio Billycich in the telenovela Scaly Peter He went on to talk about how he started his relationship with who would be his wife. Then we fell in love, about three months later; She had been separated for three, four or five months, and I also separated recently, we agree!

Bertha Helena Arzayus and Myriam de Lourdes, the latter mother of actresses Carolina Sabino and Lina Luna, were other couples of the Colombian-Argentine actor, who was also part of other productions in the country such as Luna the heiress, I’m looking for you, The president’s wife, Love a thousand, among others.

Shakira confirms that she is separating from Gerard Piqu

Some marry and others separate, because the rumors were true: Shakira and Gerard Piqu separate, as confirmed by a document written by the communication agency of the Colombian singer, in which Shakira asked to fully understand this situation.

We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding, says the short letter.

Child custody would be the most important point in the middle of this separation, considering that the couple does not have a formal marriage, as explained The Economistciting reliable sources.

The artist does not want to continue living in Barcelona. Here she has no friends or family (except Piqu) and the Treasury has been pursuing her for years, for which she intends to move and settle in another country. With their children, of course. And there the problems begin: Piqu refuses to part with his children and alludes to the fact that the children were born in Barcelona, ​​they were raised here and here they have their school and their friends, reports the aforementioned media.

Several Spanish publications claim that The split comes after Shakira discovered the footballer’s alleged infidelity, apparently with a 20-year-old model. However, marital problems would come months or even years.

One of these problems was the crisis generated by health problems in her vocal cords, which prevented her from singing for a while, plunged her into a situation that almost led her to depression. However, it seems that the help from the father of her children was not what was expected.

He told me he didn’t want to have a future with a bitter woman, that everyone was making music while I was stuck at home with the kids. Get out and get to work, was the ultimatum Piqu gave Shakira, in the singer’s own words.