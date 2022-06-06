Hollywood law firms fight over Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez

After her star turn in the lawsuit, Vasquez was inundated with offers from Hollywood. Photo/Getty Images

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has caught the eye of Hollywood executives and is now at the center of an escalation between law firms.

Vasquez, 37, quickly became the darling of Depp fans after her tough performance in the long-running libel lawsuit went viral.

Now, industry sources tell the New York Post that Hollywood’s doors are opening for her — it’s just a matter of Vasquez’s choice.

Johnny Depp’s legal team, led by Camille Vasquez, leaves the court. Photo/Getty Images

A source said: “Talent agents surround Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn, a smart, savvy and poised lawyer whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility.

“And the fact that she’s a woman of color is an added bonus.”

Vasquez and his legal team managed to convince the jury that Heard defamed Depp in 2018 by writing a Washington Post op-ed where she claimed to be “a public figure representing domestic violence.”

Amber Heard leaves the Fairfax County Courthouse following the verdict. Photo/Getty Images

In the days after the trial ended, sources told the Post that Vasquez found herself inundated with offers from TV networks, cable channels and entertainment law firms who all wanted her on their team. after his winning performance.

“Camille is unquestionably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and the networks are understandably eager to speak with her about on-air opportunities,” said a former network executive familiar with the deals.

Vasquez is currently a partner at the law firm Brown Rudnick, although celebrity attorney Judd Burstein guessed “she’ll be a partner soon.”

“No company would allow her to play a role in a big lawsuit like this if she wasn’t on the trail of the partners,” Burstein said.

“There are two factors that go into making a partner your quality as a lawyer and your ability to attract clients. She can probably go anywhere and get a good deal for herself.”

Another legal source confirmed Burstein’s suspicions.

“The legal community is abuzz with firms battling to be the highest bidder for Camille to join their team,” the source said.

“He’s a shark and his performance at the trial showed that.”

Ms Vasquez and her colleague Ben Chew speak to the media after their victory for Depp. Photo/Getty Images

A female partner at a top law firm in Los Angeles says she was ‘very surprised to see she was a partner’ given the scope and complexity of what she has handled during the trial.

“Most of the time associates don’t get the kind of roles that they’ve been given to do crosses and closings, that’s pretty unprecedented,” the partner said.

The female partner also compared Vasquez to his opposition lawyer Elaine Bredehoft and said, “Camille’s trial skills were much more effective than Elaine Bredehoft to a point where I almost felt bad for Elaine where she was out-lawyered by a partner like that.

“I’m shocked she wasn’t promoted before the trial and I would be completely stunned if she wasn’t promoted now,” she added.

Vasquez’s firm, Brown Rudnick, joined the attorney’s shower of praise, telling the Post he’s “delighted that so many people see what we’ve known for years: that Camille Vasquez is a star. “.

The Depp fandom has become so attached to Vasquez that one fan even got tattoos of Vasquez’s wavy hair and costume, with the word “objection” written underneath.

Fans also speculated that Vasquez and Depp might be dating, but that rumor was quickly quashed after a post-trial photo captured the attorney with boyfriend Edward Owen. Representatives for Vasquez and Depp declined to comment on the rumour.

Depp will return to court in July to refute assault charges brought against him by Greg Brooks, a member of the film set crew the actor worked on. Brown Rudnick will represent him in the case.