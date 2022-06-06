In the second episode of Gaslit, the new STARZ limited series about Martha and John Mitchell, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, there is a scene that takes place in the Howard Johnson across from Watergate. In a hotel room, a lookout named Alfred Baldwin misses plainclothes police who enter the building to arrest burglars at Democratic Party headquarters.
‘Gaslit’ Martha Mitchell fired bodyguard Alfred Baldwinspurring Watergate
Baldwin, played by Ivan Martin, has always been a major figure in Watergate lore, but in the decades since the scandal he has fallen into obscurity so much so that his death was announced only recently, even though s died in January 2020 at age 83.
Although his role as a lookout was also famously portrayed in a stage in the film All the Presidents Men, few people knew that Baldwin’s work with the burglary team only came about because he washed up as a bodyguard for the irascible Martha Mitchell .
Once she fired Baldwin, members of the Richard M. Nixons Committee to Reelect the President (known to Nixon critics as CREEP) kept him on to do watchdog work on war protesters. Baldwin went undercover disguising himself as a hippie and eventually asked him to work on the Watergate operation. He acted as a lookout and produced transcripts of conversations picked up by microphones left at the Democratic seat after the first burglary. (The arrests took place during a second burglary.)
Such serendipity often changes history. In this case, the sequence of events that followed brought down a president.
Baldwin was identified as a potential bodyguard for Martha Mitchell just a month before the robberies began. James McCord (portrayed by Chris Bauer in Gaslit), a former CIA eavesdropping expert and director of security at CREEP, was tasked with locating the bodyguards of John Mitchell, the attorney general who became campaign chairman in 1972, and his wife, Martha, a regular administration speaker who often drew huge crowds as an eccentric and colorful character among a cast of mostly austere, buttoned-up men.
McCord had difficulty finding a good candidate for the protective detail due to Martha Mitchell’s reputation for drinking and abusing employees. McCord consulted a list of former FBI agents in New York and was turned down by one after another. According according to later FBI reports, one of the interviewees McCord contacted said the job requirements were simple: be in their 30s or early 40s and have athletic experience.
At least five former agents were interviewed before McCord landed Baldwin, 36. From New Haven, Connecticut, Baldwin was a hapless lawyer and a divorced, floundering former FBI agent. In the ex-FBI agent registry, Baldwin pointed out that he could be available on short notice for any new security assignments. McCord was desperate.
The verification process was almost non-existent. McCord called Baldwin on May 1, 1972 and asked him to come to Washington for an urgent interview. Baldwin drove that night to DC and met McCord and John Mitchell’s assistant Fred LaRue the next morning.
Baldwin was informed that Martha Mitchell would be traveling to the Midwest that day, and he was hired on the spot. McCord handed him a .38 caliber snub-nosed revolver. You’ll need it while you’re with Ms. Mitchell, McCord says. You know how to use one of them? Baldwin assured him that he had.
On the train ride that evening to Michigan, Mitchell, who disliked flying, returned to Baldwins’ compartment. According to his personal secretary, Kristen Forsberg, Mitchell and Baldwin chatted over drinks.
They were alone together on the trip the next day from Detroit to New York when the train hit and killed a pedestrian. Baldwin grew morose. Forsberg later Told the FBI that after they arrived, an annoyed Mitchell mentioned that Baldwin kept bringing up the subject of the accident repeatedly.
The next day, Baldwin accompanied him to lunch at the Waldorf. Mitchell saw Baldwin laughing and joking with a couple there, and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. She told Forsberg that she viewed Baldwin as pushy, vocal, and someone who wouldn’t stay in the background. He was fired after a trip.
That’s all, Mitchell said exasperated. I no longer take recommendations from McCord.
In a deposition for a lawsuit filed by Democrats after the burglary, Mitchell complained about McCord’s choices for his bodyguards, calling them those horrible creatures.
McCord felt sorry for Baldwin and tried to get him other assignments for CREEP. Baldwin, in costume, mingled with war protesters during the week the Pentagon was bombed by the Weather Underground.
And then, fatally, Baldwin found himself in a hotel room listening from early in the morning until midnight to tapped telephone conversations from the Democratic National Watergate Committee across the street. It turned out that the burglars had put the listening devices in the wrong office, and most of what Baldwin listened to was calls between secretaries and husbands or boyfriends. The transcripts of those calls were so disappointing that a second break-in was ordered for the night of June 16-17, 1972 50 years ago this month.
Baldwin missed the plainclothes undercover cops who showed up to investigate a call security guard Frank Wills (played by Patrick Walker in Gaslit) made when he noticed a basement door had been blown open. recorded for the second time.
Legend has it that Baldwin was watching television when the police arrived, but Baldwin always denied this. What we do know is that once the lights started flashing in the DNC, Baldwin tried too late to warn the burglars via walkie-talkie. They got us, that was the last transmission from McCord and his group.
The FBI traced a number in Howard Johnson’s phone logs to Baldwin’s home in Connecticut. On July 5, he was fully cooperating with investigators. He will play a major role in opening the case.
When Baldwin appeared before the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973, he told the panel that his life had been shattered. I can’t find a job now and have been without funds, Baldwin said. My family has been dishonored.
Arguably, more than Baldwin’s personal life was shattered; his failure as a lookout and his early cooperation with investigators were key links in a chain that culminated in Nixon’s resignation two years later. In a world without a world, maybe Watergate would never have happened if Martha Mitchell had kept Baldwin as her bodyguard.
On the other hand, it’s hard to say that McCord and his bosses G. Gordon Liddy and Howard Hunt might have found a more capable keeper. Baldwin testified that when introduced to Liddy and Hunt, McCord tried to use pseudonyms to protect their identities.
But when Liddy and Hunt arrived, McCord introduced Baldwin as Al rather than his alias, Bill Johnson. Next, McCord could not remember Liddy and Hunt’s aliases. So McCord gave up and just introduced us under our personal names, Baldwin testified.
In an operation of this caliber, can you really blame it all on a distracted lookout?
