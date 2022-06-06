Jasmin Bhasin to make Bollywood debut, Karan V Grover announces new show, and more





The TV industry was buzzing with interesting happenings all day. Among the many TV stars making headlines today were Jasmine Bhasin Ankita Lokhande, and Oumar Riaz . In case you’ve had a busy day and couldn’t keep an eye out for all the updates, here’s our latest edition of Top TV News to give you all the gossip about your favorite celebrities. Jasmin Bhasin will make her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhat is the next After conquering hearts Big Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin is set to make her Bollywood debut with a film written by Mahesh Bhatt. Although the title of the film has not been decided, the Naagin 4 The actress is expected to begin filming next month. The as-yet-untitled film will be helmed by first director Manish Chavan. East Dayaben returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Dayaben to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Amid anticipation of Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the creators released a new promo that hinted that the actress could be seen in future episodes. In the promo, Mayur Vakani aka Sundar can be seen telling everyone that Dayaben is going to Mumbai for the inauguration ceremony. Earlier, Asit Modi had confirmed that Dayaben would return to the show. Karan V Grover announcement Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai After making his wedding vows with his sweetheart Poppy Jabal, Karan V Grover announced his new show. He posted the first promo for the daily soap titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on social media and revealed that he would play the male lead in it. Sharing the promo on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Something new. Something special. Coming soon to @starbharat.” The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant The star will make love with Sayli Salunkhe in the soon-to-be-launched fictional show. Umar Riaz likely to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ten Umar Riaz, who conquered the public in Big Boss 15should shake a leg in the tenth season of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. According to a recent report, the creators approached him for the new season. If things go as planned, this will be Umar’s second non-fiction show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will feature popular names from the television industry. “Vicky brings balance to my life”, says Ankita Lokhande, moved Ankita Lokhande Jain, who participated in Smart Jodi with husband Vicky Jain, shared a promo ahead of the show’s grand finale. In the clip, the Pavitra Rishta The actress can be seen talking about her husband while expressing her gratitude to him. She thanked him for the love and support and said he had brought ‘balance’ into her life. Marathi Mulgi got emotional while talking about Vicky Jain on stage. “Jabse inka saath mila hai, I’ve been a completely different person. He’s a balanced guy, bringing balance to my life. I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” he said. she declared.

