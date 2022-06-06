Stoney Westmoreland is known for his role in the popular Disney show, Andi Mac. He has also been featured in other shows and movies such asStar Trek: Voyager, Golden Boy, NCIS: Los Angeles, and more. Nevertheless, his acting career is pretty much over.

In 2018, Stoney was arrested after he used Grindr to try to get a 13-year-old boy to meet him in a hotel room and engage in sexual activity. Except he wasn’t a teenager. He was a policeman who texted her all the time.

Initially, the 52-year-old faced a ten-year juvenile jail sentence over the internet or via text message, but he decided to enter a plea deal. This earned him 24 months in prison and 10 years of supervision for “using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor”, according toDaily mail.

TMZ was able to get in touch with Stoney’s attorney, who alleged the actor thought the exchange he was having was merely “role play” with an adult. He claimed that Stoney didn’t think he was actually chatting with an underage boy.

As the outlet reported, in his plea deal, Stoney is required to register as a sex offender and must “cooperate with DNA collection.” In addition to this, the actor’s electronic devices can, and will be, searched and inspected at any time. He must also tell authorities which accounts he uses – this includes everything from messaging apps to social media sites.

