‘Top Gun’ stays in the air with $86 million in its 2nd weekend | Movies

JAKE COYLE Associated Press
NEW YORK High aerobatics Top Gun: Maverick continued to soar in its second weekend, losing just 32% since opening with $86 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
The Paramount Pictures release, with Tom Cruise reprising his role from the 1986 original, is more stable than any such film before. Its modest 50% to 65% drop is more typical for blockbusters is the smallest drop for a movie that opened above $100 million. Top Gun: Maverick debuted with $124 million last weekendmarking Cruises’ biggest opening to date.
Overseas, director Joseph Kosinski’s film is doing even better. In 64 overseas markets, Top Gun: Maverick plunged just 20% in its second weekend to $81.7 million.
Riding the stellar word of mouth, great reviews and one world promotional tour, Top Gun: Maverick has already grossed $548.6 million worldwide, easily making it one of the biggest hits of Cruises’ career. In domestic ticket sales ($291.6 million to date), the Top Gun sequel already ranks as the 59-year-old’s top performer.
While Top Gun: Maverick is unlikely to match Sony Pictures’ $1.89 billion worldwide Spider-Man: No Way Home, the pandemic’s biggest box office hit, Cruise and company have been hailed for leading the latest push in the resumption of film theaters. Paramount delayed its release for two years.
But while No Way Home had little to no big-budget competition through January, Top Gun: Maverick kicks off a series of tighter summer movies. Next weekend, Universal Pictures is releasing Jurassic World: Dominion, the culmination of the dinosaur franchise’s sequel trilogy. The following week, Walt Disney Co. released Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, Pixar’s first release to hit theaters in over two years.
Top Gun: Maverick, which actually added screens in its second week to extend its all-time high to 4,751, will soon find itself in a dogfight for the public’s attention.
Jurassic World: Dominion got a head start over the weekend in 15 international markets, where the Colin Trevorrow-directed film earned $55.5 million. Universal said it was consistent with previous franchise entries. Jurassic World grossed $1.67 billion in 2015, while its 2018 follow-up, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, grossed $1.31 billion.
In US and Canadian theaters, no new wide release challenged Top Gun: Maverick. Vikram, an Indian Tamil-language action thriller, debuted with $1.8 million in 460 theaters.
Fresh from its Cannes Film Festival premiere, David Cronenberg’s Future Crimes opened with $1.1 million in 773 theaters. The release of Neon, with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewartis the first Canadian auteur film in eight years.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. Top Gun: Maverick, $86 million.
2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $9.3 million.
3. The Bobs Burgers Movie, $4.5 million.
4. The Bad Guys, $3.3 million.
5. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $3 million.
6. All everywhere at the same time, 2 million dollars.
8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $1.7 million.
9. The Lost City, $1.4 million.
10. Future Crimes, $1.1 million.