IIFA Awards 2022: Who said what on the green carpet of Bollywood’s biggest night

After their joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, it was wonderful to see the couple in Abu Dhabi at the IIFA Awards.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about her Cannes experience to reporters on the green carpet. As a community, the world has been through a lot. It’s so great to get all the warmth. We can’t stop prioritizing health, but we’re so grateful to celebrate our brotherhood and our work. It’s great to interact with each other, she said.

The 23-year-old actress won us over with her natural charm and her fashion premieres.

This is my first time wearing a saree and I had to choose Manish Malhotra for that, I can’t tell you how comfortable I feel wearing a saree, Panday told Gulf News. She also told us that her dad was the greatest cheerleader in her life. This is my very first IIFA performance and when I told him I was nervous he told me to remember he would. I love to dance, but I rehearsed a lot for this show, she added.

Shahid Kapoor looked incredibly sharp in a velvet tuxedo and silver detailing. Few men can wear velvet and shimmer, but Kapoor did. He told Gulf News that the IIFA team asked him to honor Bappi Lahiri and it was their idea.

But I was happy to play on his iconic hits, Kapoor said.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan chose Pakistani designer Faraz Manan for the big night. Her ivory ensemble was on point.

Ideally, you shouldn’t wear green on a green carpet, but Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has flouted that tradition and lived to tell the tale.

She chose a spectacular Michael Cinco dress for the big night. Cinco was a popular choice for the night for several stars. Divya Khosla Kumars’ white dress with a long train was also her creation.

Priya Mani told us on the green carpet that her black silk saree, from Sacred Weavers in Delhi, was made at the last minute. But it didn’t show. She shook the sari.

Kriti Sanon’s fluorescent drag wasn’t particularly pretty, but the dramatic dress with a tight bodice looked great on stage. But driving this train was not easy for Sanon. For several funny moments, actors like Kapoor stumbled upon it.

