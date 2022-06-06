Albany Symphony, Cheng and McAllister in great shape – The Daily Gazette

TROY The Albany Symphony Orchestras’ season finale on Saturday night at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall with Music Director David Alan Miller was a huge success. Four excellent plays were presented, all new and different, and all received rave responses from the huge crowd.

This is, of course, not the last time people will see the orchestra in the next two weeks as they will be on the road to concert, including a July 1 stop at Schenectadys Mohawk Harbor to celebrate the Empire State Trail.

The first was Gabriella Smiths Field Guide. A committed ecologist, she wanted to recreate the chorus of dawn filled with the songs of birds, the wind through the rushes, frogs and the wonder of an awakening world. She succeeded admirably. It was amazing how effective slamming keys, a trombone’s downward glissando, wooden clicks of percussion, sliding strings in a steady rhythm, and a flute trill could bring this sound world to life. It all grew in intensity and then a brass chorus came in like a golden glow as the sun’s rays hit the horizon.

Opposite, John Williams Prelude and Scherzo with pianist Gloria Cheng. Miller told the crowd that years ago pianist Lang Lang performed the Scherzo in Shanghai, but the short piece had never been performed since. Cheng discovered this and at his and Millers request, Williams agreed to write a prelude. Initially, both were created in Italy, so it was the American premiere.

Contrary to anything you’d expect from Williams, there were no singable melodies, no huge build-ups like in his film scores. Instead, the piano part was brooding and thoughtful in the Prelude and hard-hitting, pointellitic and abstract in the Scherzo. The piano also operated almost separately from the orchestra, which was tonal with lush orchestration. Cheng played the very difficult part with fire, and the orchestra dug fervently.

Steven Stucky’s Radical Light was also a contrast of moods. Recorded soon, it is part of a CD Stucky of three of his works that the ASO will release shortly. It was quite beautiful and even mystical and moved seamlessly from one landscape to another, which could be very different. Initially, various wind instrument solos commented on quiet strings and a chime, then resumed with lighter, faster motifs scattered over long lines of mourning and deep brass choirs.

Stucky created wonderful depth in the harmonic language punctuated with percussive effects. Everything was linked with stronger fuzzy tones, different instrumental effects, shifted tones to end suddenly.

To end the evening, John Coriglianos Triathlon for Saxophone and Orchestra would be hard to beat. With Grammy-winning saxophonist Timothy McAllister playing soprano, tenor and baritone saxophone featured, the piece is not only a tour de force for the saxophone but also for the orchestra.

Corigliano, who was in attendance, told the crowd that the piece was only new for the second performance since its premiere with McAllister a few months ago and that it was a tricky piece.

Although the three movements that McAllister used a different saxophone for each movement had some of Coriglianos’ signature lyricism, there were also some of his devilishly difficult finger passages as well as sound effects like key clicks and tongue clicks. against the reed. The tempos were generally fast, furious and perpetual with the inner movement languid and cool.

The overall effect was dynamic, bold, funky and very confident. McAllister was ready for it and came dressed in casual black and white sneakers. As they say in jazz terms, he wept over the part with great energy and Miller and the gang followed suit. Some of the licks the brass and percussion had to play earned them standing ovations at the end.

The crowd almost uniformly jumped to their feet with cheers and cheers.

