Cardi B squirts her drizzled whipped cream into people’s mouths at the West Hollywood Pride Parade
Cardi B squirts her boozy whipped cream into people’s mouths while celebrating the West Hollywood Pride Parade
Cardi B had a great time at the Pride celebrations in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, as she was seen handing attendees shots of Whipshots, her vodka-infused whipped cream collaboration with Starco Brands.
The I Like It artist, 29, donned a rainbow colored bodysuit with blue open toe sandals as she rode a float with a number of parade attendees.
The New York native, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almnzar, had red and purple streaks in her shoulder-length blonde mane on a sunny day in Southern California.
The latest: Cardi B, 29, had a great time at Pride celebrations in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, as she was seen giving attendees photos of Whipshots, her collaboration with vodka infused whipped cream with Starco Brands
She accessorized with hoop earrings and several gold bracelets during the festive outing.
She offered a bottle of mocha from her brand Whipshots to those following the float she was riding.
Singer Janelle Mone was the parade’s grand marshal, while reality TV star JoJo Siwa was the event’s Next Gen icon.
Sunday’s event marked the first time West Hollywood Pride has been held since splitting from the Los Angeles Pride festivities, which are set to take place next week in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The New York native, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almnzar, was beaming as she joined the parade
Cardi B had her box of Whipshots in hand on a sunny day in Southern California
The Please Me artist seemed to be having a good time as he offered attendees a sample of vodka-infused whipped cream
The superstar singer was the center of attention when she appeared at the event
The West Hollywood Pride event spanned Santa Monica Boulevard from North Crescent Heights Boulevard to North Robertson Boulevard, the newspaper reported.
“West Hollywood hosted the biggest Pride celebration in Southern California in nearly four decades,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said in a statement Sunday. “We were excited to continue that tradition this year for WeHo Pride.
“At this moment in history, when women’s rights and LGBTQ rights are under attack, our icons are proud and outspoken beacons of light and hope for a better future.”
The singer documented her take on the lively event via social media
The musical artist gave an attendee a generous portion of the proceeds
The WAP artist launched the brand last year at an event in Miami at the Goodtime Hotel, where she handed out samples to revelers as she did on Sunday.
The Bodak Yellow interpreter told Billboard at the time, ‘I’m not really a heavy drinker. And I like things that are sexy and tasty.
She said of the Whipshots – which come in vanilla, caramel and mocha – that “it’s going to be a party in every box”.
The WAP artist launched the brand last year at an event in Miami, where she handed out samples to revelers as she did on Sunday
The singer, seen helping a fan take a photo, previously said the Whipshots were ‘a party in every box’
The singer looked in good spirits during the parade on Sunday
The Whipshots are a collaboration between Cardi B and Starco Brands
