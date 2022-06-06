Review of Accel Entertainment (ACEL) and its peers





Accel Entertainment (NYSE: THAT – Get a rating) is one of 33 publicly traded companies in the Entertainment and Leisure Services sector, but how does it differ from its rivals? We will compare Accel Entertainment to related companies based on valuation strength, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk. Analyst Notes This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accel Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat. Sales Ratings Hold odds Buy reviews Strong buy odds Rating Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accel Entertainment competitors 73 273 384 ten 2.45 Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.82%. As a group, “amusement and recreation services” companies have an upside potential of 51.57%. Since Accel Entertainment’s rivals have higher upside potential, analysts clearly believe that Accel Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals. Volatility and risk Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, suggesting its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. . Profitability This table compares the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Accel Entertainment and its competitors. Net margins Return on equity return on assets Accel Entertainment 5.84% 48.62% 12.77% Accel Entertainment competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04% Benefits and evaluation This table compares the revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Accel Entertainment and its rivals. Gross revenue Net revenue Price/earnings ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million $31.56 million 22.77 Accel Entertainment competitors $996.05 million -74.95 million dollars 67.95 Accel Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenues, but lower revenues than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment trades at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry. Institutional and Insider Ownership 48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. In comparison, 34.7% of the shares of all “Amusement and Leisure Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. In comparison, 25.2% of the shares of all Amusement and Leisure Services companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds, and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth. Summary Accel Entertainment beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared. About Accel Entertainment (Get a rating) Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed games operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that pay out winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in licensed locations other than casinos, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partner gaming solutions that attract players who frequent these businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and other venues, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, darts, pool tables, pinball machines and other related amusement equipment. . As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video game terminals at 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. Want more great investment ideas? Get news and reviews for Accel Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily newsletter.

