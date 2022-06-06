Stratford Festival review: Chicago – glitz, glamour, stardom and rowdy murder

After its Stratford Festival debut was delayed in 2020, director/choreographer Donna Feore’s Chicago production hits all the right notes and leaves audiences wanting for nothing.

Content of the article In this town, murder is a form of entertainment.

Content of the article And if killing is entertainment, killers are the stars of the show. In the Stratford Festival and director/choreographer Donna Feores’ long-awaited Chicago production, murder isn’t so much a crime as it is an opportunity that Feore and her team take full advantage of to dazzle and delight audiences with every step, flourish and spread-eagle. From the first blow to the chest of Fred Caselys (Chad McFadden) to the last final number on stage, the cast, crew and musicians pulled out all the stops to bring to life one of the world’s most celebrated musicals. Festival Theater. At any point in the nearly two-and-a-half-hour performance, there’s so much going on on and off stage that it’s almost dizzying. As dancers step onto sets, actors perform wink-and-you-miss-it costume changes, and lighting technicians and musicians lay down fast but impeccable timing through a symphony of vaudevillian sounds a color, the chaos of all things at once seems to mesh perfectly with that of a full-fledged media circus and the unbridled desperation of two women desperate to keep their names on the front page for as long as possible. Chelsea Preston as Roxie Hart and Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Velma Kelly are, quite simply, the stars their characters so badly want to be. Their sheer stage presence demands the audience sit up and take notice and their ability to seamlessly transition from dialogue to the larger than life song and dance numbers Chicago is famous for is nothing short of impressive. .

Content of the article And what can I say about Dan Chameroys performance as super-stylish lawyer Billy Flynn than the explosive applause from the audience and the thunderous hoots at the sight of him rising from under the stage in his pinstripe suit finely crafted yet fully removable for play everything that matters to me has not already illustrated? For my money, Chameroy’s natural charisma and established superstar on the Festival stage gave his character the extra punch and pizzazz needed to bring Chicago’s most sought-after and successful attorney to life. Of course, neither Sandra Caldwells Mama Morton nor Steve Ross Amos Hart would be outdone by any of their castmates. For Caldwells as the matriarch of the Cook County Jail and the character from whom the quote at the beginning of this article is taken, she offered an authoritative, selfish, and sometimes compassionate guide (for a price) to the women under her then leadership. that she powerfully releases numbers like When Youre Good to Mama and Class. In a town where the news is the biggest selling story, true or not, Caldwells Mama Morton delivers a refreshing dose of reality to both Roxie and the audience. In stark contrast, the ever-funny and naturally vaudevillian Ross had audiences laughing and crying almost simultaneously with his portrayal of Roxies’ well-meaning but mud-thick husband. Always the last person to figure out what’s really going on, Amos is the butt of the joke in every scene he appears in.

Content of the article Characters like Roxie and Billy Flynn roam Amos as they try to win the hearts and minds of audiences and judges alike, but Ross’ performance of Mr. Cellophane wearing an oversized dickie, white fingerless gloves, of a straw hat and a flower on the lapel of a trench coat that could have been improved if it had been sewn from scraps of burlap left audiences cheering on the forgettable self-proclaimed character at a volume rivaling that of the loudest applause for Flynn himself, even after his cue for the exit music remains unanswered. For a review meant to fit in the pages of a newspaper, it’s nearly impossible to find the space to comment on every notable part of Chicago’s production this season. Every character, every actor, every dancer, and everyone behind the scenes has their moment to shine. If you don’t believe me, I urge you to go see Chicago for yourself. I promise you won’t be disappointed. [email protected]

