UAE holds Bollywood awards ceremony delayed by pandemic

RIYADH(RAHNUMA) Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet at the start of the International Indian Film Academy awards in Abu Dhabi.

The Friday night ceremony had been canceled twice in the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Bollywood famous arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, delighted to be part of the ceremony.

The magic will happen because the moment I entered Abu Dhabi, said Indian singer Tanishk Bagchi on the green carpet. I felt like which place to play, which place to play and my own songs that I sing for the first time. It’s an incredible place, it’s an incredible atmosphere.

Indian actress Sharvari Wagh has acknowledged the links between the United Arab Emirates, a nation of 9 million people where Indians number around 3.5 million, and the Bollywood scene.

I think it’s a great opportunity to connect with a lot of people who are such big Bollywood fans, she said. I think there’s a huge market here that loves our movies, so I think it’s great to be here and share those moments with them.

It was something echoed by Andre Timmins, the co-founder of IIFA Wizcraft, who hosted the awards ceremony.

We all love Abu Dhabi because it’s close to India and with a similar culture and our film and film producers are back home (and) feel comfortable shooting in Abu Dhabi so I am here to build better relationships through movies,” Timmins said.

He added: I think what we’re trying to do and already doing is bring knowledge here, so while we come to shoot here. We also use a lot of local people to learn the technology from what we have done.