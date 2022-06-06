God of War Ragnarok Actor Finishes Work as Thor





If you’re wondering why Sony kept quiet about God of War Ragnarok, you’re not alone. Just like you, Kratos is eager to take on the other Norse gods. The next sequel to the PS4’s best-selling game is still set to release this year, but the lack of any information has fans worried. Fortunately, one of the actors in the sequel has decided to break the silence. According to Ryan Hurst, who voices the Norse god of thunder, Thor, “I just did the last little bit of God of War for Thor.” The answer came at Comic-Con Revolution 22, held in Ontario, Canada. While this isn’t the update most would have liked to have had on God of War Ragnarok, you won’t find us complaining. Unfortunately, according to the user behind the video, Hurst was only referring to his voice work for Thor. This implies that God of War Ragnarok still had some motion capture scenes to do, so the game is still far from over. Sony’s Santa Monica studio took the scenic route with God of War Ragnarok. Sony originally planned to drop the sequel in 2021 only to delay it with Gran Turismo 7. The latter has since been released and Horizon Forbidden West has done a great job keeping an eye on fans looking for an open-world action-adventure fix. Still, Kratos is Kratos, and with more Norse gods joining the fray this time around, it’s not hard to see why fans want to know more about God of War Ragnarok. It also doesn’t help that our first and only information about God of War Ragnarok comes from its official reveal in September. Plus, speaking of reveals, God of War Ragnarok is a big Sony exclusive. Don’t expect the game to appear at Summer Game Fest on June 9 and the Future Games Show on June 11. Most likely, Sony plans to hold an exclusive State of Play for God of War Ragnarok before release.

